Robert Kraft Breaks Silence on Roger Goodell’s ESPN Move After Confirming NFL Media’s Future

Back in the early 2000s, when NFL Network came into existence through boardroom maneuvering and cable-era hubris, few would’ve guessed quite how profoundly the media world would transform. Yet Robert Kraft, one of the league’s longest-serving and most visionary owners, has never seen media as a mere add-on to football but as one of its drivers. So when word first started circulating about a seismic shift with ESPN, NFL Network, and commissioner Roger Goodell’s next move, it was only appropriate that Kraft was the first to speak in plain language, far beyond corporate speak.

On Tuesday, the NFL and ESPN officially revealed a milestone agreement that will move NFL Network into ESPN’s fold. As part of the deal, ESPN will also have NFL RedZone distribution rights for pay-TV operators, and the two entities will consolidate their fantasy football platforms. The NFL gets a 10% stake in ESPN in exchange. A gesture Kraft, the media committee chairman for the league, hopes will “grow the audience” and enable the league to further reach out globally.“I think we’ve hooked up with the best partners we can have,” Kraft said to the New York Times. “Strategically, we have to grow our salary cap, and can only do that by… growing our audience. This transaction helps us to do that.”

The transaction has been on the table for years, but gained momentum with industry changes. Cable TV subscriptions are in decline, direct-to-consumer streaming is on the rise, and big sports leagues are reconsidering how to get in front of fans where they’re at, on phones, smart TVs, and international apps. For the NFL, this translates to relinquishing full control of NFL Network in return for amplification.

ESPN will not just license three other NFL games to be broadcast on NFL Network, but will also move four games. Three from ABC’s Monday double-headers and one from ESPN+ to NFL Network, maintaining the value of the channel. More importantly, NFL Films, NFL.com, NFL+, the NFL Podcast Network, and the 32 club sites will still fall under the umbrella of the NFL. But the big-ticket assets, NFL Network, RedZone, and Fantasy are now being plugged into the Disney/ESPN media machine.

For Kraft, the equity stake is more than just a financial win; it’s a commitment. “We’re hooking up with the strongest sports amalgamation of sports product,” he said. “We’re giving them what I believe is the best content, and they’re giving us the greatest operational company to grow our audience globally.” As ESPN is likely to include NFL Network as part of its future streaming platform while retaining it on traditional cable, the move is an all-in wager on visibility. Kraft referred to RedZone as “an incredible product,” one that is now set to reach even more. The combined fantasy site also addresses a crucial younger audience. With ESPN Fantasy already boasting a giant user community that will now be combined with the NFL’s.

Robert Kraft announces the future of NFL media

In addition to the official press statements and ownership shares. Patriots owner Robert Kraft provided fans with a more honest look at the NFL’s new vision for media in his Up & Adams with Kay Adams appearance. When asked where the league is going over the next five to ten years, particularly in terms of broadcasting and streaming, Kraft had no hesitation in expressing his optimism. “NFL’s in a very good place,” he declared. “A lot of new partners, streamers, all of that… the expansion of the NFL. Everything’s going in the right direction.”

Kraft’s words were not merely a congratulatory pat on the back. They were a whispered assent to the league’s future. “I think we’re the best content that all the linear channels and companies have had,” he said to Adams. ”We’re going to have a big role.” That “role” now involves giving day-to-day operation of NFL Network and RedZone to ESPN, but with a big plus. More visibility, wider availability, and a clearer plan to build the league’s audience both domestically and internationally.

His words imply that the NFL’s recent forays into the media space, selling an interest in ESPN, merging fantasy sites, and covering more games are not one-off transactions, but part of a longer, carefully crafted plan. “You’ll start to see some notices in the not-too-distant future,” Kraft hinted, “how we’re going to play a role and hopefully build our audience internationally and bring it to more people domestically.” In short, the Patriots‘ owner isn’t just confirming where NFL Media is heading. He’s charting the next wave of its evolution, with visibility, versatility, and vertical growth all top of mind.