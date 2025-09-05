Robert Kraft Takes Strong Decision for Bill Belichick Before UNC HC Banned Patriots Scouts

Bill Belichick’s mark on the New England Patriots is undeniable after his lengthy and prominent tenure. Robert Kraft is well aware of just how much the coach impacted the organization. Although Belichick’s career concluded with a dismal 4-13 season, topped by a defeat at the hands of the Jets, his achievements in New England have no equal: 266 regular-season victories, 30 postseason wins, and six Super Bowl championships —the most in NFL history for a head coach. Coach deserves all the accolades that he receives. And Kraft has thought of a way on how he intends to honor his former coach.

Kraft announced that he will build a statue dedicated to Bill alongside Tom Brady. This marks a move, symbolizing his intent to respect Belichick despite their strained relationship. The move is being characterized as a strong endorsement of the coach’s legacy and an attempt to keep him as part of Patriots lore. “When that great 20-year era ended, it was always my intention to commission a statue for both Tommy and Bill when their respective careers were over, playing and coaching,” Kraft explained. “When Bill’s coaching career ends, we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy.” Since Tom and Bill partnered to win those Super Bowls, it only makes sense. The coach’s legacy from his leadership to six Super Bowl victories remains to this day a force in the franchise, and Kraft is determined to make sure that legacy lives forever. His gesture is as much about preserving that legacy as it is about paying tribute to a coach who established the benchmark of excellence in the contemporary NFL.

Tom Brady is in an exclusive club of NFL icons with statues after the Patriots unveiled his 12-foot statue at Gillette Stadium alongside his jersey retirement. Other NFL legends with statues include Pat Tillman at the University of Arizona, the Arizona Cardinals safety who left football to serve in the Army, Don Shula at Hard Rock Stadium, the NFL coach with with most wins. Art Rooney Sr. at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers founding owner. Jerry Richardson at Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers owner. Dan Marino at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins quarterback. Vince Lombardi and Curly Lambeau at Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers coach and founder. Ray Lewis at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens linebacker. Tom Landry at AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys coach. Lamar Hunt at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs’ founder. Steve Gleason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans Saints safety, famous for the post-Katrina blocked punt. Jim Brown at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland Browns running back. Johnny Unitas at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Colts quarterback. And Peyton Manning at M&T Bank Stadium, Indianapolis Colts quarterback. These statues honor players, coaches, and executives who made lasting impacts on their franchises and the NFL.

It is a testament to Kraft’s commitment to recognizing the men who created New England’s greatest dynasty. Despite all the wins and trophies, their relationship had long been filled with friction. Belichick had nearly unrestricted freedom in the early 2000s, but in the later years, the dynamics shifted. The two disagreed on the future of the team: Kraft desired to retain veteran Tom Brady as quarterback. Whereas Bill preferred finding a younger alternative. The latter’s vision ultimately prevailed, and Brady left for the Buccaneers after the 2019 season. The move appeared justified at first when the Patriots made it back into the playoffs in 2021. But the team did not perform well in the subsequent seasons. New England dropped in the AFC East with inconsistency at quarterback, and Belichick himself rode out criticism for some of his subsequent draft and free-agency decisions.

And now Bill has set his eyes on college football with a new challenge as head coach at the University of North Carolina. His first game was a bit bumpy, a 48-14 defeat to TCU. Though the scoreboard was unforgiving, discipline and preparation continued as his focal point, demonstrating that in a different market, his values remain the same.

Bill Belichick shuts out Patriots scouts

The Patriots tried to send a scout to visit UNC, but North Carolina denied them permission to attend in August. “It’s so petty,” one NFL scout said to The Athletic, adding that other teams are granted limited observation, but barred Patriots access outright. The teams are only allowed to observe the first three periods of practice, essentially stretching, and have to talk only to the assistant director of player personnel, Frantzy Jourdain, regarding draft prospects.

Though no NCAA rules are being broken, the move reflects Belichick’s need for control and discretion in his new position. By restricting access from the NFL, he allows his players to develop without outside influence. Other franchises have embraced the parameters, but the Patriots have not tried to send more scouts since the initial rejection. This action shows that Belichick is making his own rules at UNC, proving that his control and style of football management reach far past the NFL.

Even amidst limits and initial losses, Belichick’s presence at UNC demands notice. His past Patriots years still inform understanding, reminding everyone that the coach who ruled New England is still a figure of strength and influence, regardless of whether in the NFL or college football.