Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence on Sean McDermott’s Firing Ahead of Super Bowl LX

Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott shared a highly productive but often complicated professional relationship during their four seasons together with the Buffalo Bills. From 2020 to 2023, the duo helped transform the franchise into a consistent powerhouse, though their time was frequently marked by public moments of tension and frustration. Despite these periodic points of friction, they found significant success on the field before Diggs was eventually traded to the Houston Texans and later signed a lucrative multi-year contract with the New England Patriots as a free agent in 2024.

Now established as a wide receiver with the Patriots, who are getting ready to play the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX, Diggs recently expressed genuine shock following the news that McDermott had been fired as the head coach of the Bills. While Diggs has played for several different coaching staffs throughout his career, he made it clear that he still holds a deep level of respect for what McDermott accomplished in Buffalo.

“Got a lot of respect for Sean McDermott. He’s a hell of a coach. Of course, I was surprised cuz it kind of held that defense together for a very long time. I think before he got there, you didn’t have a playoff win or something like that. Went to the playoffs in a very long time. He went, I think, seven or eight years in a row. I don’t know how wrong he is yet. I know a little bit of information that I do, so I was really surprised.” Diggs admitted while speaking to the press.

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 05: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on January 5, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 05 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482250105182

Diggs highlighted McDermott’s legacy of consistency, pointing out that before the coach arrived in 2017, the Bills had struggled with a long playoff drought. Under McDermott’s leadership, the team reached the postseason eight times in nine years and secured five division titles. Diggs credited him for “holding that defense together” and mentioned that he was caught off guard by the firing because of how much stability McDermott had brought to the organization during his tenure.

The decision to move on from the 51-year-old coach came after the Bills once again fell short in the postseason, specifically following a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the 2025 divisional round. While McDermott finished his time in Buffalo with an impressive regular-season record and seven straight years of double-digit wins, his 8-8 playoff record ultimately led the front office to seek a new direction.

The loss to Denver, which featured a controversial interception and costly penalties, served as the final straw for a franchise desperate to break through to the Super Bowl. Stefon also shared his thoughts on what he believes the future holds for his former coach.

“He’s a good coach. I think he’s going to be fine. He’ll end up somewhere. Everybody loves a good coach, and I got a lot of respect for him as a man,” he said.

The Bills have since officially promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take over as head coach, signaling a fresh start for the organization. Meanwhile, Sean McDermott has entered a busy coaching market, where several teams are currently searching for new leadership to transform their franchises.

Bills QB Josh Allen gets emotional on Coach Dermott’s exit

Last month, Buffalo Bills fans were sent into a minor panic when star quarterback Josh Allen showed up to Joe Brady’s first press conference as head coach using crutches and a walking boot. It turns out Allen needed surgery to fix a foot injury (a fifth-metatarsal avulsion), but the recovery window is short—just 8 to 10 weeks.

Beyond the injury, Allen finally opened up about his feelings regarding the firing of his former coach, Sean McDermott. He shared a touching tribute that showed just how deep their bond went, reflecting on their eight years together.

“I’m sitting in my house. I wake up to a call from Mr. Pegula, telling me what had transpired. I called Coach McDermott immediately. I have nothing but love and respect for Coach McDermott. The last eight seasons, eight years of my life, he’s been through ups and downs of me as a player, as a person. He’s seen me grow up in a sense.” Allen recalled the moment he heard the news.

In a move that defines his leadership, Allen didn’t point fingers at the front office or the coaching staff; instead, he took the blame himself. He admitted that if he had played better during the team’s tough loss to Denver, McDermott might still have his job. Even his former teammate Stefon Diggs, who is getting ready for Super Bowl LX, wasn’t surprised by Allen’s emotional reaction, noting how much the game means to him.

“Josh, like I mean he’s quarterback. I expect everybody to be emotional… I cried many tears when I was there winning and losing because it’s not a good feeling. So, I wasn’t surprised. I mean, the game means a lot to everybody that’s playing, especially your quarterback. A guy like that, you know, you give it everything,” Diggs remarked.

This level of accountability is exactly why Allen is the heart of the franchise. While the loss is not easy to accept, Allen is honoring the past while taking full responsibility for the future. As the team moves forward into a new era with Joe Brady, Josh Allen shows just how capable a leader he is to lead the team into the 2026 season.