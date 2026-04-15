Stefon Diggs Makes Personal Decision After Controversial Breakup With Cardi B

Essentials Inside The Story Stefon Diggs wiped everything clean, and then came back with a message

Contract fallout, off-field noise, and uncertainty are all swirling

Just when things seemed distant, a moment with Cardi B has people wondering if the story is far from over

In the meantime, while the internet was trying its best to detect whether there was going to be any drama in Cardi B’s next “Instagram purge” regarding her relationship, NFL player Stefon Diggs was taking a page out of Cardi B’s book and doing a similar stunt. For a couple of months, Stefon Diggs’ Instagram profile remained empty, with no pictures or posts uploaded at all. This continued until April 14, 2026.

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Stefon Diggs posted an array of pictures showcasing himself wearing a blue jacket with “Pastelle” written on it. He paired it with light-washed ribbed jeans and brown boots. While one could consider the post an ad campaign, it was not the picture but the caption that intrigued people:

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“Moving away from what feels idk performative and back toward real self-expression…”

For seasoned Diggs watchers, the total deletion of his feed wasn’t necessarily a cause for alarm; it’s a pattern the receiver has established throughout his career, a way of shedding the noise of the previous year to lock in for what’s next. As one fan noted on a post by Patrio7s last month:

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“He always does this every season like a fresh start.”

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However, this fresh start comes at a crossroads in his professional life. After an unexpected dismissal from the New England Patriots following their impressive Super Bowl performance, Diggs finds himself one of the most well-known NFL free agents. Though his play earned him 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, and 4 touchdown passes, returning to the game has not come without challenges.

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The Patriots released Diggs after a contract disagreement. New England reportedly sought to modify his current deal, worth a staggering three years and $69 million, to something more economical, but Diggs did not accept.

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Unfortunately, Diggs’ marketability is hindered even more by the controversy surrounding some of his non-football-related actions. He now faces legal troubles stemming from an assault allegation involving a former personal chef.

Given the upcoming NFL Draft, it has been rumored that the NFC South division’s failing team may consider bringing Diggs on board to join their passing offense.

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Predictably, though, Diggs’ story extends well beyond the realm of sports. Given his recent decision to take a break from social media when he broke up with music star Cardi B, his comeback onto Instagram is bound to raise eyebrows.

Stefon Diggs gets spotted with his ex-partner

It seems that all is well once again between Stefon Diggs and Cardi B. The NFL player was seen at Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” show held in Washington, D.C., with his mom and brother. People noticed footage where he and his entourage were enjoying her music by dancing and cheering her from the front rows.

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The night did not end there, as Diggs and Cardi were seen leaving the nightclub named Throw Social. While Stefon was seen going to the white Ferrari, it has not been caught on camera getting into it. However, Cardi was soon seen approaching the vehicle. After a quick conversation at the driver’s side door, she hopped into the passenger seat, suggesting they head off to the same destination.

This reunion is a big shift from where the pair stood in mid-February when they appeared to be on the outs. During an earlier tour stop in Los Angeles, Cardi defended Diggs against jabs from other rappers despite their personal issues. She told the crowd:

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“Just because I ain’t fu–in’ with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b–ch!”

Their history has been a bit rocky, especially with rumors circulating last September about Diggs’ fathering other children. These tensions grew even more complicated when an ex-partner of Cardi B’s made similar claims regarding her child with Diggs.

However, between this D.C. outing and Diggs’ mother attending multiple shows on the tour, it seems the family is making an effort to stay on positive terms.