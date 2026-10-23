“There’s No Excuse”: Patriots Legend Blasts A.J. Brown, Says WR Has No Place on Mike Vrabel’s Team

When Mike Vrabel coached A.J. Brown in Tennessee, the wide receiver recorded two 1,000-yard seasons in three years before the two parted ways. Brown reunited with Vrabel in New England for the 2026 season, but he has yet to make the same impact with his former coach. Of course, he is coming off an injury suffered in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Still, his struggles with multiple drops have drawn criticism, particularly during Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. Following the New England Patriots‘ 30-24 loss, former New England cornerback Asante Samuel took a dig at Brown, suggesting the receiver isn’t suited to Vrabel’s system.

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“A.J. Brown, he was a non-factor in this game against the Chicago Bears,” said Samuel on What Needs To Be Said. “I just have to admit it. This isn’t the system for A.J. Brown to thrive in. There is no role for A.J. Brown in this system. If he can’t create the separation that he needs to create or make the plays that Mike Vrabel expects him to make, yeah, on that deep pass, that go route, there might have been a little pass in the finish, but Mike Vrabel doesn’t care about that. He didn’t bring him over and trade for him to complain about a one-armed pass interference.”

Samuel went on to explain Vrabel and the Patriots’ expectations from AJ Brown, considering the team needed a reliable receiver for third-year quarterback Drake Maye in the 2026 season.

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“He expects A.J. Brown to make that play or make the rough call to penalty; either way, there is just no excuse. He’s a non-factor so far. Most of the time when A.J. Brown is targeted, the ball is being forced to him, and it’s stopping Drake Maye from being or playing quarterback. When Drake Maye completes a big play down the field, A.J. Brown isn’t the recipient. So what is A.J. Brown’s role in this offense? He isn’t coming down with the go balls. Other players are making the big plays in this game.”

Samuel’s comments came after AJ Brown led all the Patriots’ wide receivers with 49 snaps against the Bears on Thursday. He finished the game with just three passes for 48 yards on six targets. What bothered Samuel, however, was an opportunity that Brown missed.

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Maye threw a deep pass toward Brown down the sideline. It was a 45-yard pass that Maye placed well, but Brown couldn’t complete the catch through contact. The Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad swiped down on Brown’s hands slightly early. But while the play drew criticism from Samuel, Brown also ran a good route on a 16-yard comeback reception.

But there’s still a bigger issue that Samuel is pointing out. This marked the second straight game since Brown’s return from injury that he has dropped passes. Against the New York Jets in Week 6, Brown caught three passes for 27 yards on 10 targets.

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However, he was cited for dropping three passes. As that happened, the Patriots fans sarcastically started cheering for him when he finally caught a 4-yard gain in the second half. Ahead of the Bears’ matchup, Brown took accountability for his performance and acknowledged that he won’t blame his injury for his poor outing.

“again, no excuses. Regardless of if I was sitting down or if I’ve been going, I expect myself to make each and [every] one of those plays. The goal [line] ball, the drop, the other drop on 3rd down. On the slant, I’m more than capable of making those catches, and I’ll be better,” said Brown.

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That said, Brown still dropped a pass against the Bears. But with the Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins next in line, the receiver is certainly looking to improve himself and prove his place in Mike Vrabel’s system amid criticism.