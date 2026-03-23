Patriots to Release QB After Failed Trade Talks Amid $7.4M Tommy DeVito Commitment: Report

The New England Patriots are making some drastic decisions in their quarterback room this week. After failing to find a team, the Patriots have decided to release their veteran signal-caller. The decision follows a recent move by the front office to secure younger depth behind starter Drake Maye.

“Earlier this offseason, the #Patriots re-signed QB Tommy DeVito to a 2-year, $4.4M contract, with 2026 guaranteed. That led to trade conversations with Josh Dobbs and now his likely release,” NFL Insider IanRapoport reported via his X account.

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Joshua Dobbs played a very small role for the team last season. He only appeared in 44 plays. This was mostly because the starting quarterback, Drake Maye, had a massive year. Maye played so well that he nearly won the MVP award and led the Patriots all the way to Super Bowl 60.

Because Maye was so dominant and stayed healthy, Dobbs only got onto the field during a few games when the score was already a blowout. In that limited time, he did a solid job, completing 7 out of 10 passes for 65 yards. He finished his short time on the field with a respectable 87.5 passer rating before being released this offseason.

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Releasing Dobbs is a strategic financial move for New England. By moving on from the 31-year-old, the Patriots will save approximately $3.7 million in salary cap space. While the team will take a “dead money” hit of $1.05 million, the overall savings provide much-needed flexibility for other roster improvements.

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Despite his limited playing time in Foxborough, Dobbs remains a respected veteran with 15 career NFL starts. He has a reputation for being a brilliant locker room guy. The reason for the change was the Patriots’ decision to re-sign Tommy DeVito to a new two-year contract, with whom the team saw greater potential.

While the deal has a base value of $4.4 million, incentives based on performance and roster status could push the total value up to $7.4 million. Crucially, the contract includes guarantees for the 2026 season, signaling the team’s long-term commitment to the 27-year-old.

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Tommy DeVito spent all of 2025 as the third-string guy. He didn’t play in any games, but he clearly showed the coaches enough in practice to earn their trust. As a result, the Patriots decided to keep him, and Dobbs became expendable. Since DeVito is younger and cheaper, the team decided they didn’t need to pay Joshua Dobbs anymore and let him go.

Now, DeVito is set to be the main backup for Drake Maye in 2026. The Patriots feel good about this because he already knows the playbook, he’s getting better, and he saves them a lot of money compared to a veteran like Dobbs.

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The Patriots look to add more QB depth to their upcoming season

The New England Patriots are slated to release veteran Joshua Dobbs, a move that immediately clears the path for Tommy DeVito to become the projected No. 2 signal-caller behind All-Pro starter Drake Maye.

After spending the 2025 season as the team’s third-string emergency option, DeVito’s elevation comes on the heels of a two-year contract extension signed earlier this month. For DeVito, the promotion adds an exclamation point to a career that has found a second wind in southern New England.

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The 27-year-old originally joined the Patriots in August 2025 after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants. While he was a fan favorite at MetLife Stadium for both his heritage and his eight starts between 2023 and 2024, DeVito has expressed a deep contentment with his new home.

“To be able to see Drake’s growth from week one to now has been awesome,” DeVito said during an exclusive interview with Patriots On SI. “Taking care of the football and taking care of his body … that’s most important, especially when you have a quarterback that’s playing how he’s been playing. To see that growth has been awesome.”

DeVito praised Maye’s growth, noting that watching the starter’s ability to take care of the football and his body has been awesome to witness firsthand.

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The decision to lean into DeVito as the primary backup is rooted in his schematic fit and professional work ethic. Having played under Brian Daboll with the Giants, a disciple of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, DeVito possesses a unique advantage in absorbing the complexities of the New England playbook.

His ability to utilize both his arm and his legs to extend plays aligns perfectly with the modern mobility required in McDaniels’ system.

By moving on from Dobbs, the Patriots are betting that DeVito’s familiarity with the offense and his rapport with Maye will provide the stability needed behind their franchise star.