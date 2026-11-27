The Philadelphia Eagles seem to have finally caught a break this season. With a thrilling end to the Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday, head coach Nick Sirianni has plenty of reasons to celebrate. However, he might have gotten a bit too excited.

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As seen in the clips, doing rounds on social media, Sirianni is captured heading straight towards the Dallas fans with an agitated look after the win. Philadelphia’s chief security officer Domenico DiSandro, aka Big Dom, rushed to the scene to pull the head coach away from the crowd. Sirianni tried to charge back in.

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The heated rivalry between the two sides had the heat turned up with Sirianni celebrating the victory right in front of the home crowd.

The Eagles head coach was so amped up after the win that he only gave a side hug to Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer, as part of the customary gesture after games. He didn’t even spare the losing coach a second glance and walked away right after.

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What initially looked like a comfortable Cowboys victory turned into a stunning Eagles comeback, with Dallas surrendering a 31-10 lead before falling 39-38. Jake Elliott delivered the decisive blow with a 59-yard field goal with just two seconds remaining. The 21-point comeback was the largest ever in Thanksgiving game history for the NFL.

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The comeback was also made possible by an outstanding performance from Joe Milton, who delivered the best outing of his career. The Eagles quarterback threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

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In the fourth quarter alone, Philadelphia added 22 points. Dallas tried to stay in the fight with a crazy touchdown from Dak Prescott, who was briefly in the air but managed to hang on to the ball for the score. However, it was all in vain, as Brandon Aubrey missed a field goal later on.

This is not the first time that Big Dom had to step up and calm Sirianni down. Back in 2024, the Eagles head coach got into a heated fight with Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz as they shook hands after the game.

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Even though the Eagles wrote one of the best comeback wins on Thanksgiving, the head coach’s reaction did not sit well with many.

“Nick Sirianni is classless and should not be an NFL head coach,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on X. “Buddy needs a nap and an ice cream sandwich to go chill out.”

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Walking back into the stadium after the game, that energy was still present in Sirianni. “We know how to fight,” he can be heard saying as he walks past the media. He also celebrated with Eagles fans nearby before he walked back in, high-fiving them.

It all came about in a matter of minutes for Philadelphia, who were on a seven-game losing streak not long ago. Sirianni has reason to celebrate, but he sure will be asked about his behavior with the fans.