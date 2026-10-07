Congratulations Pour in From Jason Kelce & Others as Lane Johnson Announces Retirement

October 6th marked the end of a pivotal stretch of years for the Philadelphia Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement after 14 years with the Eagles. As he announced it on social media, his former teammate Jason Kelce, along with other Eagles players, poured in their love and support.

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“Lane Johnson is a special player, but more importantly a special person! I love him like a brother!” Kelce wrote on X. “For the past decade, Lane has been the best Right tackle in the NFL. His athleticism, technique, strength, and size, combined to make him a player few could get around. His pass set and movements looked more like an art than someone who punched people for a living.”

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Johnson’s journey in the sport started with playing quarterback at Kilgore College. He then transferred to Oklahoma, where he first explored as a tight end and defensive end, but ultimately found his calling in the offensive line. By the end of his Oklahoma career, his athleticism had made him one of the most highly regarded tackle prospects in the class. Philadelphia drafted him fourth overall in 2013.

Johnson retires after 14 seasons with 171 regular-season starts and 15 more in the postseason, along with six Pro Bowl selections and five Associated Press All-Pro honors. His career, of course, is highlighted by two Super Bowl victories.

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One of the plays that will be etched in the Eagles’ fans’ hearts forever is Johnson’s lone career touchdown reception in Week 16 of the 2021 season against the New York Giants. On a play called “East Texas,” Jalen Hurts faked a handoff to Boston Scott as DeVonta Smith drew two defensive backs toward the middle. Johnson was wide open in the end zone, and hauled in a pass from fellow East Texas native Hurts.

Not just for his on-field heroics will Johnson be remembered by his former and current teammates.

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“It was a pure joy to watch him play for all these years, but even more so, it was a pure joy to be his friend,” wrote Kelce. “Lane could make me laugh, cry, and smile all in a matter of hours. In the meeting room cracking jokes, in his car listening to country music lyrics, at the cafeteria talking about life, I cherish the memories, they give me so much joy. Congratulations on retirement, I loved every second of watching you play, and am proud that I got to share the field with you @LaneJohnson65.”

One example of this version of Johnson that Kelce highlighted was when Johnson and Chris Long put on dog masks as they left the field following Philadelphia’s 15-10 victory over Atlanta during the 2017 playoffs. The masks were a nod to the Eagles being regarded as an underdog in the matchup.

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Fast forward to 2026, Johnson announced he is retiring from the NFL, saying, “right now it is critical that I focus on my mental health.” The Eagles players honored the decision as they showed their support on social media.

“Every step of the way,” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz wrote, posting a picture with Johnson.

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“There are no parades without him. HOF,” ex-Philadelphia defensive end Chris Long wrote.

“It is extremely rare to come across a player like @LaneJohnson65. Extremely rare. In the spring of 2013, I found myself on a field in East Texas working out a young Lane Johnson. I believe he was 22 years old. All these years later, to say I am proud of the career you built and the man you became would be an understatement. A Hall of Fame career. It’s been a privilege and honor to have coached you. I am so proud of you, Lane,” wrote former Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

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“What a career for @LaneJohnson65,” the NFL wrote in the comments.

The weight of Lane Johnson’s career cannot be summed up in just one article. For 14 years, he has been an anchor in the Eagles’ O-line, quietly helping the team become the giant it is today. Here’s wishing Johnson a happy retirement.