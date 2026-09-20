$8.5B Aviation Giant Offers Free Money to Get Eagles Fans to Switch Nashville-Bound Flights Before Titans Game, Per Reporter

When it comes to loyalty, Philadelphia Eagles fans are always a strong contender. But this loyalty became a burden on American Airlines for operating flights to Nashville due to overbooking. The $8.5 billion giant had to offer a pricey incentive to make its life easier.

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“Planes are so packed with Eagles fans heading to Nashville today, American Airlines was offering $3500 to anybody willing to switch flights,” NBC Philadelphia reporter John Clark posted on X on September 19, with a video. “The pilot played Fly Eagles Fly after landing. Lotta green at Nissan Stadium tomorrow.”

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Their excitement has already been through the roof as they gathered on their way to Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. By Thursday, more than 450 Eagles fans had already traveled south for this weekend’s game, according to TrueFan Travel. NBC 10 Philadelphia reported that the airport was buzzing with Eagles chants and “Go Birds” slogans as fans made their way to way Nashville.

Firstly, the Eagles are coming off a fresh 24-22 win against the Washington Commanders. They are favored in the face-off against the Titans, who were defeated 10-23 by the New York Jets. Secondly, for the Philadelphia fans, the travel is easy on the pockets, too.

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As of Friday morning, fans could find tickets to the game at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for about $80. Meanwhile, a round-trip flight from Philadelphia to Nashville cost approximately $200 when booked that morning.

No wonder flights are packed.

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Philadelphia fans are some of the most passionate, intense, and boisterous in all of the league. Nielsen ranked the Philadelphia market fifth overall, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

Last year, Bookies.com carried out research to find the rowdiest and most passionate NFL fans. The Philadelphia Eagles recorded a total score of 65, ranking their fans third in the NFL for “Loudest and Most Engaged.” They have built that reputation over decades.

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But it’s not just blind love. Former Eagles player LeSean McCoy shared what makes the Philadelphia fans unique.

“They hold you accountable,” McCoy said in a clip posted on YouTube. “They’re going to cheer you when you’re doing great and you playing well and you playing hard and then when you’re not giving enough effort, they going to boo your a**.”

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Eagles fans do not shy away from expressing their disappointment. Poor Santa Claus was once attacked by snowballs and booed at during halftime when the Eagles played the Minnesota Vikings, and finished their season 2-12. The year was 1968!

Both the Eagles and opponent teams have to be wary of this fanbase regardless of whether the game is at Lincoln Field or elsewhere.

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According to Vivid Seats’ 2025 NFL Fan Loyalty Report, Eagles fans account for an average of 47% of the crowd at road games, the highest rate in the NFL. The notable increase came during the team’s run to the Super Bowl LIX championship. Per ESPN, the Eagles recorded a combined road attendance of 665,393 spectators over nine games during the 2025 regular season.

As they travel to Nashville, they will have to fight drastic weather as Middle Tennessee is locked in an extraordinary September heat wave. But the heat is not going to dampen the “Go Birds” spirit.

Philadelphia is finding its footing after a troublesome 2025 season, and it looks like they should have this one in the bag. But the packed flight had Tennessee football expert Buck Reising thinking of the last time the Titans defeated the Eagles at home, when former Titans receiver Corey Davis logged an overtime touchdown to upset Philadelphia.

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Can the roaring Birds make the difference this time?