“Going to Have a Garage Sale”: Ex-NFL Player Expects Eagles to Give Up on Season and Stock Up Draft Capital Through Trades After Jalen Hurts Injury News

The Super Bowl is still four months away, and after that the offseason begins. But according to Super Bowl champion and former Denver Broncos safety, T.J. Ward, the Philadelphia Eagles are already planning to hit the reset button when it comes to their roster. For now, they are keeping their eyes on the trade deadline on November 10.

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“I think they’re getting ready for the draft right now, it’s I was believing that before the Jalen Hurts (injury) news that they were going to have a rummage sale, a garage sale anything and everything can go, and if we can get something for you, we’re going to get something for you,” said Ward on the Speakeasy podcast. “If we can trade you, we’re going to trade you, if you’re up for contract, don’t be so sure about that contract being renewed.

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“All right, anybody on that team outside of Mitchell, Carter, Hurts, and Smith. Oh, you want to put you are on the block.”

For this season, the Eagles are yet to find their footing. Back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 3, 4, and 5 have dropped them to 2-3.

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ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that the Eagles’ trade deadline plans could become intriguing in November, depending on their results over the next four weeks. Howie Roseman could be busy making deals.

“We know general manager Howie Roseman is always on the lookout for trades to improve the roster, and the NFC East is certainly there for the taking,” Graziano wrote. “But the way the Eagles conduct themselves at this year’s trade deadline will tell us a lot about how they view themselves. The Cam Jurgens trade wasn’t a sign of a roster-wide sell-off; they were done with Jurgens, and the return was good. But if they lose a couple of more games in the next three to four weeks, things could get very interesting in Philly.”

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The Eagles are already standing in neck-deep water with multiple injuries on their roster, with 24 players on their injury report. Things just got worse when Jalen Hurts was unexpectedly ruled out of the Eagles’ Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. As reported by ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, “a superficial blood clot” kept him sidelined. According to him, Hurts will be sidelined in Week 6 “and likely beyond.”

But right now, the Eagles can not afford that delay. In that case, they need someone to hold the reins. For now, Tanner McKee will be replacing Hurts at quarterback on Sunday. Also, now that there is scope for trading, FanSided’s Zachary Rotman believes that the Eagles can consider shaking hands with the Cleveland Browns.

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According to Deion Sanders, the Eagles showed interest in Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 draft, but Cleveland won the race.

The proposed trade would send Shedeur Sanders to the Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick, potentially giving the Browns quarterback a better chance to earn playing time.

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As highlighted by Ward, the Eagles would be economical when saving money by getting rid of players who carry an expensive contract, and in that case, running back Saquon Barkley might be first. No doubt, Barkley still has juice. But keeping a hefty amount locked in, that too for a player who turns 30 in February, might keep Philadelphia in two minds.

Reports indicate that Barkley’s contract extension keeps him under contract through 2028, with $36 million guaranteed and an additional $15 million available through incentives. Over The Cap notes that the guaranteed sum is a record for a running back signing a deal of three years or less.

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A.J. Epenesa ranks fifth on the depth chart behind Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and A.J. Ebiketie. Philadelphia could consider moving him, but any trade return would likely be modest.

So, according to Ward, the Eagles may consider their season a lost cause if their struggles continue, particularly if Hurts’ injury affects their chances of competing. In that case, they are expected to potentially trade some of their current players in exchange for draft picks. These picks would help them recruit younger talent to strengthen the future.