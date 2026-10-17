“If Everybody’s Hurt, I’m Hurt Too”: Ex-NFL Star Questions Jalen Hurts’ Commitment to Eagles After QB Ruled Out for Week 6 With Superficial Blood Clot

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Week 6 after getting diagnosed with a superficial blood clot. His absence comes at a tough time for the Eagles, complicating their odds of success. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback and Super Bowl Champion Michael Robinson believes something fishier is going on here.

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“I don’t know nothing guys, but it looked like they were trying to pin the outcome of this season on Jalen Hurts just so that they can have an excuse later on to move on from Jalen Hurts,” Robinson said on NFL Network. “… If I’m just playing devil’s advocate here, and I’m thinking that way, if I’m Jalen Hurts or anybody in Jalen Hurts camp, I’m saying, ‘Well, if everybody’s hurt, I’m hurt too!’

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“I’m not saying a superficial blood clot isn’t serious. … I’m just saying to me, it looked like Jalen is kind of getting himself out of the fray so that this lost season [is not on him]. He’s pulling himself off so that this doesn’t look like ‘It’s on me.’”

In the final injury report ahead of the Eagles’ matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Hurts has been ruled out along with Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Jalyx Hunt, and Michael Carter II. A.J. Epenesa has been listed as doubtful. Landon Dickerson (also on injured/reserve), Drew Kendall, Eli Stowers, Grant Calcaterra, and Jakorian Bennett were listed as questionable.

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Hurts has joined some pretty important players on the list, which was always going to complicate the Eagles’ run for the remaining part of the season. The Eagles recorded their third straight loss after practically giving away a much-needed win to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A superficial clot (Superficial thrombophlebitis) occurs when a blood clot develops in a vein near the skin’s surface. It differs from deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which involves clots in deeper veins and is more serious than a superficial clot. DVT can become life-threatening if a clot travels to the lungs and blocks blood flow, leading to a pulmonary embolism.

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However, there is also reason for concern for a superficial clot, as it can travel to the deep vein, per Dr. Ashwin Rao’s comment to The Athletic.

As reported by Ian Rapoport, the best way to describe Hurts’ status is “out indefinitely.” His exit comes at a time when the Eagles really need to pick up momentum at this phase of the season.

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“I can’t give any promises on anything. Honestly, my words don’t really mean anything. It’s about what we go out there and do,” Hurts said after their 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. “For me, I’m trying my best to figure it out, and we just need to maintain that commitment to figuring it out because obviously we’re a few plays away from being 4-1 here, so got to grow.”

The Eagles are still a few weeks away from their bye in Week 10. Time to see how long the quarterback will be sidelined.