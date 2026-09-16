Respect Pours in as Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Makes $600,000 Donation to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows how to win hearts on the field. He has led the Philadelphia Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one championship and a Super Bowl MVP award. Turns out that, off the field, too, it’s hard for the fans to take their eyes off Hurts. The quarterback put his helping hand forward for a bunch of Philadelphia students, ramping up fans’ respect.

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“Jalen Hurts has donated $600,000 to install air conditioning at Philadelphia’s Northeast High School,” reported Front Office Sports on September 15. “The Eagles QB was named Philly’s “Citizen of the Year” and has installed A/C at several other city schools too.”

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The Eagles’ 2026 season kicked off as they faced the Washington Commanders on September 13, and they went home with a 24-22 win. As they now prepare for the face-off against the Tennessee Titans on September 20, Hurts took his time out for his philanthropic work.

Students at Northeast High welcomed the Eagles quarterback with a pep rally on September 15th morning. As Hurts mentioned, the idea of coming forward to help came a few years ago. One morning, he came across the news that Philadelphia schools had to cancel classes because of extreme heat and a lack of air conditioning. The 2026-27 academic year started with 52 of the district’s 218 schools still lacking adequate cooling systems.

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And guess what makes this act of helping more personal? Hurts shared his personal experience.

“I’ve been in your guys’ shoes,” Hurts said. “I know the importance of having the support and having the backing to do and achieve whatever dreams you have. This project is especially personal to me because I know the talent and resilience and potential in this community, in this city.”

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“Growing up in the South, I was very blown away about school being canceled not for snow, but for lack of AC,” Hurts added.

This is not the first time that Hurts has come forward to ensure that the students can learn in comfortable classrooms. Back in 2024, he donated $200,000 to purchase more than 300 air-conditioning units for 10 schools. Now that he has donated to Northeast High School, the air-conditioning system is expected to be complete for the 2027-28 school year.

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The Eagles quarterback launched the Jalen Hurts Foundation in 2024. “Committed to introducing resources and supporting programs promoting positive role models,” reads their motto.

As mentioned on their website, one of their goals is: “Keep it cool- improving Philly Schools one AC unit at a time.”

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Besides this campaign, he promotes perseverance, teamwork, and confidence through his children’s book, Better Than a Touchdown.

In September, Hurts took on a new role off the field after joining Athletes for Hope’s Athlete Leadership Council. The organization helps athletes at the professional, Olympic, Paralympic, college, and high school levels identify causes they care about and build connections with community organizations.

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After his recent investment in Northeast High School, congratulations poured in for Hurts.

“Wild that this is even a thing. In no world should a professional athlete have to donate $600K just for a school to have A/C. Great job out of him,” a fan wrote.

“Jalen is definitely a stand up guy with a big heart,” shared a fan.

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“I am a Giant diehard. But the deepest of respect to Jalen. This is class in its highest form,” congratulations poured in from beyond the Eagles’ fandom.

“A true winner,” wrote another fan.

“My goat is a hero,” a fan wrote.

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“Now that’s something that makes a difference. Good on him,” read another comment.

Hurts has set the mood right by racking up three touchdowns and 203 yards against the Commanders. But how he balances his professional life and philanthropic endeavors is what sets him apart.