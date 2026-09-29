“Sorry”: Jason Kelce Apologizes Live On-Air for Silly Broadcasting Error During ESPN’s Eagles-Bears Game Coverage

It’s hard to distinguish oneself from the team you have played for more than a decade. And former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce just proved it once more. Even though he last played for the Eagles in the 2023 season, Kelce still considers himself to be a part of the big Philadelphia family. So much so that he had to apologize during the Monday Night Countdown on September 28, covering the Eagles vs. Chicago Bears game.

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“I’m looking at it’s 10-7. I feel pretty good going in half. We played really well offensively. We had opportunities. We shot ourselves in the foot, but we’ve moved the ball. We’ve ran the ball well,” Kelce kept on saying without taking a pause. “Jalen Hurts is throwing the ball well. I think, you know, them getting the ball coming out of half, I got a feeling they got a lot of momentum going in there.”

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Everything was going fine until co-host Pat McAfee interrupted him a little.

“A lot of “we” talk out of Jason for Philly,” the former Indianapolis player teased Kelce for his love for the Eagles.

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Before the matter went beyond his control, the Philadelphia alum apologized during the live broadcast.

“Sorry. Sorry,” Kelce said.

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Kelce has apologized publicly a lot of times. For instance, back in 2024, he smashed a fan’s phone after the fan hurled slurs at his brother Travis. However, later on, during an ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast, Kelce addressed the camera directly and stated he was not proud of his actions. But this is the first time that he had to apologize for openly supporting Philadelphia, even though it was a minor slip as he went with “we” instead of “they.”

By now, we all must be aware of what the Eagles mean to Kelce.

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“Philadelphia has been a blessing for me to come here. I think I fit in really well,” Kelce said back in 2023, “not just with the organization and the team, but also with the fan base. I’m very grateful to have been able to play here and insert myself and my family into Philadelphia and fully call myself a Philadelphian here. It’s an honor.”

When it comes to Kelce, it has not been long since he transitioned to a new role. He played in Philadelphia for 13 years and hung up his cleats on March 4, 2024. Two months later, in May that year, he signed a multi-year deal with ESPN as an analyst for Monday Night Countdown.

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So, deep within, he still carries that love for the Eagles. If Kelce showed such protectiveness during Monday Night Countdown, questions arise about his objectivity in Week 5.

In August, ESPN announced that Kelce will call NFL games alongside play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner during Philadelphia’s Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11.