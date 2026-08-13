“We Didn’t Need to See”: Ex-Eagles Player Blasts Team for Posting Jalen Hurts Throw a Pick

With only weeks to go until the 2026 season kicks off, the Philadelphia Eagles’ social media team caught strays. They tried to pump up the fans by posting a play from training camp, highlighting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. However, it meant showing Jalen Hurts was intercepted, which didn’t sit right with Emmanuel Acho.

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“But why would the Eagles social media team post this, we know Quinyon is good, we didn’t need to see the pick,” he wrote on X on August 12, resharing the original tweet from the Eagles account.

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The clip shared by Philadelphia begins with Hurts making a pass, though Eagles cornerback Mitchell ends up snagging the ball.

Unfortunately, the video gathered millions of views in a few hours, leading Acho to post another tweet.

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“5 million views in 4 hours. 😳 I won’t guarantee somebody gets fired for this, but given my experience with the lengths people go to protect Jalen, somebody getting cussed out for sure and then may get fired.”

After all, there has already been huge tension surrounding the franchise quarterback. Hurts and the Eagles performed in a very poor Philadelphia offense, otherwise known for making elite and creative plays. An ESPN report said that Hurts was unwilling to diversify the scheme as planned.

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Entering 2026, those questions still remain.

Last season, the quarterback’s interception count was six. During the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, Early in the fourth quarter, Cor’Dale Flott intercepted Hurts and returned the ball 68 yards, leading to New York’s fifth touchdown during its 34-17 rout. It marked Hurts’ first pick of the season.

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Against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 14, Hurts threw a career-high four interceptions. The final error, an interception near the goal line in overtime, led Eagles to another loss.

The interception problem spilled into the pre-season training camp. Not to forget, moving into the 2026 season, Hurts and his Eagles teammates are adapting to Sean Mannion’s new offensive scheme. Under the offensive coordinator, the quarterback will work the middle of the field more than he did previously. As seen in the video from training camp, Hurts delivered the pass toward the middle of the field and went unsuccesful.

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Camp stats may be insignificant in the long run, but they can still hint at the tendencies of a quarterback.

As reported by Eagles reporter for 94WIP Eliot Shorr-Parks on August 11, Hurts had 9 interceptions in his last 44 training camp practice. Another one was added to the count after Wednesday.