Aaron Rodgers Doubles Down on NFL Retirement Stance as Steelers QB Beats Peyton Manning’s NFL Record Against Saints

Aaron Rodgers fans got their answer, though they may still be seeking clarity on whether the veteran will extend his career by another year. After the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback achieved a milestone against the New Orleans Saints, moving ahead of Peyton Manning on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown list, hopes began to rise. But that success is not going to change his plans now.

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“Hey Aaron, first of all, I want to say thank you because I grew up watching your football. I had the chance to see you four times here in Europe, which was really, really great. Thank you for that. Is there any chance, I mean after that game, like the great run, the bomb to DK, to convince you to do one more year?” a reporter asked in the post-game presser in Paris.

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“No, no, no,” Rodgers had his answer ready. “I’ve enjoyed the last two especially international games. Played in 22 and 24 in London last two years in Ireland and here (London). For a long time in Green Bay, we never got to go overseas because Lambeau is such a incredible home-field advantage. Green Bay was never going to give up a a game. Finally, we did in 22 and I’ve enjoyed it.”

The quarterback is already running late by one year. At first, he thought that he would hang up his cleats when Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach this offseason. His plans shifted after the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, under whom he played for 13 seasons in Green Bay, and he could not fight the urge to play another season with his former head coach.

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“I love Mike T. I really appreciate the opportunity to come in last year and love my experience with him,” Rodgers said in May. “I thought when he said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment just because we all love him so much and care about him. I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh. But when the decision was made to hire Mike (McCarthy), I started to open my mind back up to coming back.

“I had a lot of conversations with Mike and (GM) Omar (Khan) for a while. Just had a lot of conversations with my wife about it, and after the draft, I came to the conclusion that I wanted to play, wanted to come back.”

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However, while making that decision, he was sure that he would not be playing beyond the 2026 season. In May 2026, he announced that this season would be his last.

“Yes. This is it,” Rodgers said when asked if this would be his last NFL season.

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In no way will he change his mind. While he confirmed sticking to his plans in post-game presser, in one of the episodes of Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein, he also shared his post-retirement plans.

“I’m hopefully gonna be supporting my pregnant wife, because we’re gonna start a family,” Rodgers said. “And I am not gonna be making a lot of appearances or statements, and I’m looking forward to a life of quiet after 23 years in the pros and three in college.”

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Definitely, there have been tough phases. Last season, he racked up 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns after playing 16 games and got sacked 29 times. But this season, he has been on a decent streak and gifted the fans a special moment during the Saints face-off in Paris.

Passing Manning on the all-time list was becoming inevitable for Rodgers. He started the 2026 season 12 touchdown passes away from matching Manning’s career total and needed only six games to catch up. By the start of Week 7, he was one touchdown pass away from breaking the tie.

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Rodgers and Manning had been tied at 539 touchdown passes entering the contest. Rodgers’ second-quarter touchdown to Darnell Washington against New Orleans Saints marked his 540th touchdown that put him alone in third place, behind Drew Brees and Tom Brady.