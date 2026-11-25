The waiting time was long for the wide receiver Max Hurleman to get the spotlight on him at the Pittsburgh Steelers camp. It took DK Metcalf’s ejection for him to step up, and he left no stone unturned. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was already confident about Hurleman. But he now has a strong case to ask the Steelers to open their eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s as much for him as it is for everybody else upstairs making decisions,” he shared in the latest presser. “You know, I think everybody felt before the injury in camp that he was a 53 guy. I know the guys in our room did, for sure. So for him to go out there and finally get elevated and go out and play the way he played was not surprising to any of us, but great for his confidence and great reminder for the folks upstairs what kind of player he is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles has been troublesome for Metcalf. He got ejected in the second half of the game after he attempted to poke Philadelphia cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye. Even though he faced the risk of suspension, the league decided not to be that harsh on him by not suspending him. But for Sunday, he had been sidelined, giving the nod to Hurleman. And he did not disappoint.

Hurleman could not turn his impressive debut into a victory, but he certainly made his presence felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made his opportunities count on both offense and special teams. He finished with a team-high 6 receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding a total of 68 yards across punt and kickoff returns combined. He saved his biggest contribution for the last, catching a 20-yard scoring pass from Rodgers with just 1:21 remaining to cut the Eagles’ lead to 19-16.

Fan Pulse What should the NFL do about DK Metcalf's situation? Fine only One-game suspension Nothing at all SLFAPT230 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

It did leave the Steelers head coach impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, Max earned it. I think you can see why,” said Mike McCarthy. “You’ve asked about him before. I think his injury there in the Buffalo preseason game, frankly, kept him off the 53. I think when you have a healthy training camp and you’re in that type of position, you’re fortunate enough to get him over here to the practice squad and get him healthy and he’s ready to go. Gave him an opportunity today, and I thought he did a really good job. I thought he really handled the dirty balls and those dirty kicks on kickoff return, and clearly you can see the trust in his route-running abilities. I thought he had a really nice day for his first opportunity.”

Cut to Metcalf. He escaped suspension threat and will now be taking the field against the Denver Broncos. While it’s good news for the Steelers camp, the camp’s patience is running thin when it comes to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the highest-paid receiver in Pittsburgh and received a four-year contract extension last season worth $132 million. In return?

Lack of production has been a concern for Metcalf. He has struggled to make an impact, recording just one reception for two yards. In his other three games, too, he recorded no more than two catches, leaving him with 36 receptions, 434 yards, and two touchdowns for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cut to Hurleman, he emerged as Pittsburgh’s highest-graded offensive player against Philadelphia with an 81.4 PFF grade. It puts him ahead of offensive linemen Troy Fautanu (73.6), Max Iheanachor (72.6), and Zach Frazier (72.0).

Even after all this, the fact that the Steelers put Hurleman back on the practice squad came off as a shocking decision. Hence, Rodgers felt the urge to give them a reminder.