It has been only a few months since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The rookie is already soaking in the spotlight in the Pittsburgh camp. With things on the professional front falling into place for Bernard, he is also stepping into a special chapter in his personal life. As his partner Allexus Mack dropped an update, congratulations started pouring in.

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“‘I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.’—Jeremiah 1:5,” Bernard’s partner posted on Instagram. “Long before we knew of you, God already knew you. And now, He has blessed us with the greatest gift of all. Baby Bernard arriving May 2027.”

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In one photo from Mack’s maternity shoot, she is flaunting her baby bump while Bernard is seen embracing her from behind and kissing her on her cheek. In another picture, Mack showed the pictures from her ultrasound scan while the couple is captured in a cute moment.

Well, Bernard has always kept his relationship status private. However, he did not shy away from announcing to the world that he is stepping into a new chapter with his lady love.

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The only time Bernard mentioned Mack publicly was when discussing the use of Guardian Cap on the Not Just Football podcast with Cam Heyward in August.

“I’m standing on it. I’m gonna wear it. Yes, the entire year,” he shared. “Me and my lady were talking about it and everything, and she was just like, ‘I don’t want you to end up like some of these guys out here that don’t play football no more.’ And I’m like, ‘It wouldn’t actually be a bad idea.’ For me to play, like longevity, it’s not normal for our brains to be rattled for 10-plus years. So that is something that can help me in the long run. That’s how I look at it.”

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Going by Mack’s Instagram, she is open about her relationship with Bernard.

The first picture seen on her profile with the Steelers wide receiver is from August 8, when she soft-launched Bernard.

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“my 🍯,” read the caption of the lovey-dovey post.

Since then, as the 2026 season kicked off, she has been a regular on the field cheering for Bernard. In the August 14 post, Mack shared pictures from Acrisure Stadium wearing the wide receiver’s No. 17 jersey.

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In another post, Mack shared a clip of Bernard coming out of the locker room as the big screen captured the wide receiver.

The hype has been real for Bernard even though we are roughly at the midpoint of the 2026 season. The early returns on Bernard’s rookie campaign have been encouraging, with the Steelers wide receiver earning a place among the NFL’s top 10 rookies. Bernard sits eighth on RotoWire’s Rookie Impact Index through Week 10, posting an impressive score of 92.09.

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Pittsburgh has found a dependable contributor in Bernard, whose production has continued to grow through the opening nine games. The rookie wideout has caught 32 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown, delivering his most memorable contribution with an overtime game-winning score. His 168 yards after the catch highlight the playmaking ability he brings to the offense, particularly in escaping tackles and gaining extra yardage.

He has already created a fan base of his own in the league who poured in their best wishes for the wide receiver’s new journey as a father.

“Congrats 🖤💛,” the Steelers official Instagram account dropped the comment.

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“Congrats brother ❤️,” his former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate, Derek Meadows, commented.

“Amazing! Congrats G! ❤️” wrote NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

“Congratulations!!!! How cute!!! 🤍” a fan wrote.

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“CONGRATULATIONS FAM‼️ Man I’m so proud of you. Anointing and blessings for you and your family brotha! In Jesus’ name!” read a heartfelt comment.

“This is beautiful 💕💞,” read another comment.