“Constantly Brings Her Up”: Pittsburgh Radio Hosts Question Why Aaron Rodgers Keeps Wife Brittani Out of Public Eye

With the 2026 season being Aaron Rodgers’ last run in the NFL, there has been enough discussion about the veteran quarterback’s form. His private life has also very much been a hot topic, mostly because of the mystery behind his wife, Brittani.

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“So like there’s the weird thing here about all of this to me, which is that he constantly says he doesn’t want people to pay attention to him,” DVE’s Randy Baumann said. “And then he does things that require you to talk about him.

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“And he says he doesn’t want people to bother his wife. And then he constantly brings her up as the reason why his life is changing for the better, which, you know, good, great, I’m glad. But there is a contradiction there big time.”

It was in December 2024 that Aaron Rodgers revealed that he was dating someone. Back then, he clarified that the woman is quite private and has no social media.

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Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_563 Copyright: xAMGx

Fast forward to a press conference on June 10, last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback confirmed that he got married to Brittani “a couple of months ” ago. However, he refused to delve into further details to honor the privacy that his wife might have wanted.

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But what led Baumann to call out Rodgers is that the quarterback himself fails to honor the privacy that he claims to follow.

“I think that the personal life should stay personal and private,” he said in an interview with USA Today.

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In July this year, Aaron Rodgers gave his wife “a lot of credit” for the reunion with his family, with whom he had been estranged for a decade. Rodgers also discussed coming back for the 2026 season with his wife. According to him, after she gave him the all-okay, he made his decision.

“I thought last year might be it,” Rodgers said while speaking to the reporters at Steelers training camp in July. “And then Mike got hired and I talked to the wife and she said, ‘You can do one more year, see if it works out,’ and then it all came together.”

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But Rodgers has also been critical of the media’s heightened attention on his wife. He said on The Pat McAfee Show that there was a “bounty” to capture a photo of Brittani, calling the scrutiny “bizarre.”

So far, Brittani remains an extremely private person, with fans only hearing about her through Rodgers. She has not appeared in public or in any photos he has shared, and she has not been publicly seen at any games.