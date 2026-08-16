DK Metcalf Insults Seahawks Fan Months After Facing $100M Lawsuit From Lions Supporter Over Heated Altercation

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is currently out of practice with an unknown injury. However, the free time on his hands led to some unsavory back-and-forth with a Seattle Seahawks fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can sell wings to a bird,” wrote Metcalf on Instagram, dropping pictures from here and there, including a mirror selfie, a snap from earlier practice, and his childhood picture. The comments section saw plenty of Seahawks aficionados attack Metcalf, but one fan forced Metcalf to retort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is the grass still greener over there DK?” the fan wrote.

“Yo momma and daddy related? 😂” he shot an insult towards the fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment was a dig at Metcalf landing at Pittsburgh in a trade with Seattle, where he spent six years. He requested to be traded.

The latter went on to win the Super Bowl last season, while Pittsburgh’s run ended with a Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Metcalf had an underwhelming season in 2025. He caught 59 passes for 850 yards and scored six touchdowns in the regular season. The Steelers struggled to generate reliable production from their wideouts, a problem that was reflected in Metcalf’s final stats.

Besides the on-field struggles, Metcalf dealt with off-field troubles, too. The wide receiver was involved in an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan and was suspended for violating league policy. The fan and the WR exchanged some words, and Metcalf then grabbed the fan’s jersey. As punishment, the WR was suspended for two games without pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf was served with a $100 million defamation lawsuit by the fan.

With Aaron Rodgers returning this year, which he claims is his last, Metcalf has an even bigger responsibility. However, he remains out of practice due to an injury and is considered day-to-day at this point. He and fellow WR Michael Pittman Jr. may be unavailable for the August 21 preseason game vs the New York Jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike McCarthy said that injured #Steelers WRs DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will be ‘hard pressed to work this week,’ but did not offer a firm timeline beyond that,” Alan Saunders of Steelers Now shared on X.

Rodgers has already built a good rapport with Metcalf. The quarterback said that losing both him and Pittman to injuries was tough. They did not play in the preseason game vs the Green Bay Packers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps later this season, DK Metcalf might get a chance to show the grass is really greener at Pittsburgh.