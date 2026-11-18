The Pittsburgh Steelers fans are yet to get over their latest 38-18 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, and so is Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger. Given how bad Pittsburgh played on Sunday, he couldn’t help but tip a hat to the worthy winners and accept that it was tough.

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“I’m going to credit the Cincinnati Bengals. I think they’re that good,” Roethlisberger shared on the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “I think Joe’s playing at an MVP level. Right now he is the MVP of the league, probably. And I don’t know, it’s hard. I want to get on the Steelers and the issues and whatever, but I also think that the Bengals are that good.”

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Roethlisberger did not shy away from his criticism of the Steelers’ disastrous offensive performance.

“When you look at a game like this, there’s a couple ways you can go. You can sit there and look at the Steelers and be like, ‘Holy cow, we stink.’ … 200 yards of offense, and really a lot of that was at the end and in mop-up junk time.”

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The offense was so bad that, when Aaron Rodgers was 0-for-7, Joe Burrow had already thrown for 245 yards. Per ESPN Insights, the Cincinnati quarterback had thrown 21 completions before the veteran Rodgers recorded his first. That’s how slow this offense was, which really started playing in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers was also intercepted in the matchup, but the decision was reversed. In the broadcast, Rodgers can be seen cursing and presumably saying “You’ve gotta f—ing want it,” to Darnell Washington. The quarterback said after the game that the Steelers “shot [themselves] in the foot” in this matchup, with Cincinnati having Pittsburgh backed up on the wall from the start.

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Cincinnati’s offense proved difficult to contain, with Burrow finding four different scoring opportunities through the air. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase alone recorded 231 receiving yards, which also pulls back the curtain on the Steelers’ defensive issues. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. failed to prevent two big plays on Chase.

Defensively, the Steelers looked nothing like how they were in the previous four games. In that span, they allowed only 14.5 points per game, per The Athletic. The Bengals, however, racked 484 total offensive yards against the Steelers. Burrow threw for a whopping 409 yards alone.

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Praise is pouring for Cincinnati from all places. CBS Sports analyst John Breech handed Zac Taylor’s boys a solid A+ grade.

“The Bengals were so good on Sunday night that they almost made this look easy,” Breech said. “Joe Burrow made an MVP statement by throwing for more than 300 yards in the FIRST HALF. Everything was working for Burrow, especially throwing the ball to Ja’Marr Chase, who ended up catching 11 passes for 231 yards.”

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Defense complemented brilliantly with offense.

“The Steelers didn’t hit 100 yards of total offense until garbage time in the fourth quarter. The Bengals’ offense was great, but what should terrify the rest of the NFL is that the defense was just as good,” Breech added.

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What makes it difficult for Roethlisberger to accept this new version of Cincinnati?

Just two months back, Pittsburgh was on the winning side against Cincinnati. They exploited the weaknesses in its revamped unit, gaining 411 offensive yards in a 30-27 victory in September. Jaylen Warren consistently found room to run, crossing the 120-yard mark, while Rodgers threw for an impressive 292 yards.

Fast forward to November, the Bengals turned the tables. Cincinnati kept Warren quiet, allowing him only 15 rushing yards on seven carries. He, however, led receivers in catches with five. The passing attack desperately needs some more intensity, especially with Michael Pittman Jr.’s return from injured reserve still unknown. DK Metcalf is also not playing up to the mark.

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All is not lost yet for Pittsburgh. There are still some opportunities for the Steelers to keep their playoff hopes alive. But to get there, they cannot allow something like this loss to repeat. The Steelers clearly have a lot to work on before playing their next opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.