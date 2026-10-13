Messages Pour in From T.J. Watt’s Wife Dani & Others as Steelers Star Announces Personal News

Career-wise, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson is now going through a rough patch due to consistency issues, notably leading the NFL in missed tackles. However, in his personal life, he and his wife, Lilah, are entering a sweet chapter. As his wife announced the news, support poured in from the Steelers fam.

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“Our biggest blessing yet, baby girl arriving this spring 🤍Thank you Jesus!!” wrote Lilah, posting pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

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Dressed in a white colored two piece, Lilah flaunted her baby bump while sharing pictures from her ultrasound. To complement his wife, Wilson was also dressed in a white colored T-shirt and beige colored trousers.

The linebacker tied the knot on March 7, 2025, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wilson, who starred at linebacker for North Carolina State, met Lilah during his college years and returned to Raleigh to exchange vows with her. He had proposed to the love of his life shortly before training camp in the 2024 season.

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“Here’s to forever,” he wrote, posting the pictures.

Lilah’s Instagram profile is a curated highlight reel of their love story.

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In October last year, she posted a picture with Wilson celebrating the Steelers’ victory at Acrisure Stadium.

“Another Steelers win 💛” the caption read.

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In November, 2024, she posted about a sweet countdown.

“Just a little over 100 days to go! I can’t wait to be your wife @ptwilsonn 🕊️💌 @golden_hearts_photo thank you for the dreamiest engagement pictures, you’re the best 🤍,” Wilson’s wife wrote.

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She has been beside Wilson like a pillar of strength throughout his playing journey. After winning two prestigious national awards in his final collegiate season, former NC State linebacker was honored with an induction into the program’s Ring of Honor on November 2, 2024.

“I think my face says it all! Sweetest day celebrating the newest member in the ring of honor. Wolfpack forever!!! ❤️ proud of you always @ptwilsonn,” Lilah hyped his then-lover on November, 2024.

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The good news now comes at a time when Wilson is now standing in a sticky spot. During the Steelers’ Week 2 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, the NFL handed Wilson a hefty fine check worth $8,480. He was penalized for unnecessary roughness over his facemask penalty late in the game against Patriots running back Corey Kiner.

With about a minute remaining in the game, Wilson went after Kiner on third-and-10 but ended up grabbing his facemask and pulling him around. As other Steelers defenders joined the play, officials flagged Wilson for a 15-yard penalty that awarded New England an automatic first down.

Against the Atlanta Falcons, no other Steelers defender came close to Wilson’s 13 tackles, which led the team by a significant margin. This success came after Wilson recorded a team-high 126 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception last season.

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“Payton’s crazy, man. He’s a crazy human being, a great dude,” said fellow Steelers teammate T. J. Watt. “But on the football field, he really has an on and off switch.”

Now that Wilson and his wife announced they’re expecting a baby soon, Watt’s wife, Dani, was one of the first ones to pour in support and love.

“The biggest blessing of all!🩷🩷🩷 so excited for you guys,” wrote Dani Watt.

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“❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

“Congrats to you both ♥️🫶” former Steelers safety Juan Thornhill.

Even Steelers’ official Instagram account dropped a couple of hearts with a message: “Congrats 🖤💛”

“😍😍😍😍😍these are just absolutely perfect!!!! Can’t wait for baby girl to be here. You guys are gonna be the best parents ever 🫶🏼💕🙏🏻,” wrote a fan.

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“Congrats!! That’s what’s up!!Such a blessing 🖤,” a fan wrote.

“Oh my gosh, congratulations! So happy for you guys 🤍💗,” wrote another fan.