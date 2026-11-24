The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf never shies away from expressing himself through his actions. Be it pulling off a good play or paying tribute to a late 18-year-old Black college freshman, Nolan Wells, who went missing during a trip. But this time, against the Philadelphia Eagles, he came under the spotlight for nothing positive.

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During Sunday’s game, Metcalf was ejected from the game during the third quarter. The officials made the decision after his altercation with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean on the gridiron. But Adam Schefter has some fresh updates regarding Metcalf’s future.

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“NFL is not suspending Steelers WR DK Metcalf for trying to poke Eagles CB Cooper DeJean in [the] eye, per sources,” he reported on X. “His conduct still will be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines.”

The confrontation took a physical turn when Metcalf appeared to reach through DeJean’s facemask and make contact near his face. DeJean seemed visibly bothered, appearing to tell officials or those around him that he had been poked in the eye.

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Metcalf had already been in the hot seat. The wide receiver had already risked ejection before the NFL took the drastic call.

With 12:52 left on the clock, the two players were separated following a play. Umpire Mark Pellis then intervened, placing his hand on Metcalf’s chest and directing him away from the confrontation. Footage captured him swiping at Pellis’s forearm as the umpire attempted to restrain him.

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“Under no circumstance is a player allowed to shove, push, or strike an official in an offensive, disrespectful, or unsportsmanlike manner. The player shall be disqualified from the game, and any such action must be reported to the Commissioner, who may impose further discipline,” the NFL Rulebook states in Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(e).

But the officials still chose to give Metcalf another chance even though this is not the first game that he has been called out for unsportsmanlike conduct.

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“The Steelers are waiting to hear from the NFL,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show. “We’re all waiting to hear from the NFL. He was ejected twice when he played for the Seahawks. He was suspended two games last year for the confrontation with the fan in Detroit. He drew two unsportsmanlike penalties yesterday. The league is reviewing the DK Metcalf situation from yesterday to determine whether further discipline is warranted.”

Metcalf’s afternoon took a contentious turn in the second quarter following the altercation with DeJean that resulted in his first penalty. The tensions carried into the third quarter, when he began trading words with Eagles safety Marcus Epps. During the commotion, Metcalf appeared to put his hand inside DeJean’s facemask.

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“We were just competing,” DeJean shared in the post-game presser. “Things like that happen in football. It wasn’t anything crazy, and no one was really saying anything.”

Reaction also came from Metcalf, who clarified his intention behind the controversial action.

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“I was just telling him, stop pushing me,” Metcalf said, per ESPN. “That’s all I said.”

“You got to ask him,” he replied when the reporter asked if DeJean had provoked the reaction.

The only regret he carried?

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“I just wish I would’ve been there for my team,” he shared.

Against the Eagles, Metcalf faced the third ejection of his career since his NFL debut in 2019. But now that he has seen the green flag to play against the Denver Broncos, Chad Johnson gave Metcalf an ultimatum.

Chad Johnson Weighs In on DK Metcalf’s Frustration and Recent Struggles

The recurring disciplinary setbacks have come at a cost, with Metcalf already missing important playing time because of his on-field and off-field incidents. He finished last season as Pittsburgh’s leading receiver with 850 yards but was suspended for the final two regular-season games following an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan in Week 16.

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Metcalf’s current production has not been particularly encouraging. He has converted only 48% of his targets into receptions, the lowest mark among qualified wide receivers, making him the only player at the position below the 50% threshold.

“I don’t know what it may be, but a player that makes the kind of money he makes, who’s valuable, who can be an asset when he’s given opportunities to make plays, maybe he’s frustrated,” Johnson shared on the Nightcap podcast. “He’s probably going to give [Patrick] Surtain [II] 200, 220 [yards]… DK had a bad game. He has to redeem himself after getting thrown out [of] the game.”

The face-off against Denver comes up with the challenge of facing one of the league’s toughest cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain II, who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. When Metcalf found it hard to keep his head above water against less accomplished corners, there is little hope for him to make up for the lost chances.