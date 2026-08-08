“I Don’t Give a Crap”: Aaron Rodgers Dismisses MAGA and Conspiracy Theorist Labels After Explosive USA Today Interview

Essentials Inside The Story Head coach Mike McCarthy believes Aaron Rodgers' opinions are based on research.

Recently, the quarterback has become part of yet another controversy after his comments on Anthony Fauci.

Rodgers may have stirred the pot but he remains true to his beliefs.

Soon after Aaron Rodgers lifted the Lombardi Trophy with the Green Bay Packers in 2010, multiple controversies surrounded the quarterback. Family, religion, and then, by the next decade, vaccination and politics – all because he shared opinions that didn’t always align with everyone’s perceptions. When his Netflix documentary, Enigma, came out, that’s exactly what his head coach Mike McCarthy had to say about him…

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“Aaron is the most eclectic individual that I’ve ever coached. He’s gonna have an opinion, but it’s gonna be researched,” McCarthy said. Fast forward to now, entering his 22nd and final NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers is completely leaning into the saying ‘The devil-may-care.’

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“I don’t give a (crap) about anything that people think about me unless they’re in my corner and I would ask them for advice,” Rodgers told USA TODAY Sports’ Jarrett Bell in an exclusive interview earlier this week. “I don’t care about the criticism from people like that.

“Most people have made up their mind about me, so it doesn’t matter what I say. They’re wanting to attack your character because they think you’re MAGA or they think you’re whatever tag they put on you – conspiracy theorist, anti-science.”

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Rodgers’ latest comment comes in the shadow of his remarks on the former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci during his August 4 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

If you remember that eight-minute-long rant, among many things, Rodgers called Fauci an “absolute coward” because of his testimony at the hearing before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, led by Sen. Rand Paul. Fauci was asked about his response to the pandemic and his policy choices. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment in response to all of the questions asked.

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“I’m going to plead the fifth,” Rodgers said to McAfee in last week’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, with a smile. “Like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci. Absolute coward.”

In a sequence of events, Rodgers’ comments led Fauci’s lawyers to respond.

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“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Fauci’s attorney, David Schertler, told The Athletic via email. “He should stick to football.”

But here’s another truth about Rodgers: after seeing what happens to players like him, he would rather let people be than try and correct them. And if you’re thinking about him joining politics any time soon, remember that his close friend RFK Jr. asked him to join him as the vice president and he, instead, continued his NFL career. What happens once he is done with this season is simply something we will have to wait and see. Until then, he and his team are all focused on their campaign in September.

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The Steelers react to Aaron Rodgers’ comments as the team refuses to get distracted

The timing when the podcast aired was sensitive. It was telecast from Steelers training camp. However, what was planned as an episode to let the fans know about the four-time MVP’s mindset on entering the final season led to a controversial chat. As such, the franchise had to come forward with a response.

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“Discussions around culture and politics can bring differing perspectives, and our players are entitled to their own personal views,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. “With respect to that, I am certain there are a variety of opinions on many topics within our locker room.”

This season, Pittsburgh has a lot to prove after the duo of Rodgers and former head coach Mike Tomlin led them to a 10-7 record in 2025. So they are ensuring that the off-field controversy is not hampering their focus for the season.

“I spent two days in Latrobe, and I’m telling you, it doesn’t bleed over,” said Yahoo Sports reporter Lori Epstein. “I talked to several players, coaches, and front office members. Mike McCarthy got asked a question about Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Anthony Fauci because Rodgers had been on Pat McAfee’s show the day before. So yes, a reporter might ask the head coach, but his teammates are not focused on that.”

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Even though Rodgers has attracted criticism for his off-the-field remarks, he is already chasing another Super Bowl, and believes Pittsburgh as a team has the caliber to lift its first Lombardi Trophy since the 2008 season.