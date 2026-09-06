Popular NBC Show Producer Publicly Mocks Pat McAfee’s Album With His Own Single: ‘The Diary of a Personable Fella’

Pat McAfee’s debut album, The Diary of a Polarizing Figure, got more criticism than love. Weeks later, McAfee’s album is still trending. But this time, it has found itself a parody and a competitor,

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Jeremy, producer of The Dan Le Batard Show, which airs on NBC and Peacock, thought of giving McAfee a tough time by pulling his leg. With an identical cover to McAfee’s album, Taché has also released a single titled “The Diary of a Personable Fella.”

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“For as long as I can remember, my mere existence has made people love me…,” he posted on X along with this caption on August 31. “I’ve been writing songs about it for 10yrs & it’s time to let them out… A LOT of headlines & narratives… if I were to die, I’d like my cat to know exactly who his dad is. 🗣📷 SEPTEMBER 4, 2026.”

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And guess what? The tease for the imaginary album release is identical to the one that McAfee wrote on X about weeks before his album dropped.

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“For as long as I can remember my mere existence has made people hate my guts,” the former Indianapolis Colts punter wrote. “I’ve been writing songs about it for 20yrs & it’s time to let them aht.. A LOT of headlines & narratives.. if I was to die, I’d like my kids to know exactly who their dad is. AUGUST 14TH, 2026.”

It’s safe to say that Taché went all out on this one.

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Fans might have initially thought Taché was just stirring the pot since McAfee is already taking a lot of heat for his album release. But the producer showed up as promised. He wore a cowboy hat and sunglasses while holding a bat on The Dan Le Batard Show on Friday to release his McAfee parody song.

The track is available on Apple Music and will be out on Spotify, too

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Another similarity? Like McAfee’s 14-track The Diary Of A Polarizing Figure, Taché’s The Diary of a Personable Fella is filled with lyrics that sound like a jumble of words.

“My personal favorite lyric is the genuine depth that comes with the ad lib of ‘want some grapes,'” Taché shared on X.

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Already, McAfee has received a lot of backlash for his song lyrics. The roughly 42-minute, 14-track project fuses country and rap influences, bringing together the songwriting that McAfee claimed to have worked on for nearly two decades. But controversy struck after a claim from Nashville singer-songwriter Ernest.

According to Ernest, who worked with McAfee, the former NFL star used an AI music generator for early song demos before refining them in the studio. This led some listeners to wonder whether AI was used more extensively in the finished tracks. McAfee’s album being ‘AI Slop’ was already doing the rounds on social media before Ernest’s revelation.

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The fact that Taché has now released a parody album, it proves how easy it is to make albums these days without having any experience in music.