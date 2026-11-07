“Pulled My Face Back”: Charissa Thompson Reveals Difficult Experience With Botox After Erin Andrews’ Admission

On the latest episode of the Calm Down With Erin and Charissa podcast, co-hosts Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson were not in the mood to discuss the NFL. Rather, they focused on themselves as they now chart a new course in their 40s and their trysts with Botox treatments.

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Erin Andrews admitted she has had a bad experience with facial fillers, while responding to a fan who was asking for tips. But Thompson had a tougher experience than her co-host.

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“So I was getting [botox] done, and it was just the wrong, entirely wrong situation, the wrong amounts, whatever,” Thompson said.

“And there was like an eyebrow that would go like way up here, like it just was too much. It like pulled my face back. At one point my dad was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ I was like, ‘Oh, oh, what? What do you mean?’ And he’s like, ‘I think you’re starting to look a little different.’

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“Moderation is key. And just slowly ease into it instead of like, what I did, was like too much, too fast, not knowing, not doing my research.”

Botox is commonly used to soften wrinkles by relaxing the muscles responsible for facial expressions. The upper face has several muscles that help people raise their eyebrows, frown, and smile. But when Botox affects different parts of these muscles unevenly, it can sometimes lead to uneven results on the face; just as Thompson highlighted, it peaked her eyebrows.

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This effect has been nicknamed the ‘Spock Effect,’ because of its uncanny resemblance to the iconic Star Trek character with distinctly pulled eyebrows. Spock seems to have a perennial frown, in line with his character not being able to show his true emotions.

Some more small doses of Botox fix the problem, or the effect wears off when the treatment also runs its course.

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For Andrews, doing her Botox came with a sweet punishment.

She got a chance to speak to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen after he led the team to a victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Thanks to the QB’s undeniable charm and warm personality, getting Botox might not have been of any use.

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“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do the sit down’. Come on, Josh Allen. You are so sweet,” Andrews said. “I was so appreciative … and I really am grateful for that.

“How do you not like him? I just smile. My Botox is gone when I listen to him because I’m smiling so hard my face hurts. He’s just absolutely so wonderful to be around. I was going to say adorable, but I can see the headline. ‘Erin Andrews calls Josh Allen adorable’, but he’s adorable.”

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Josh Allen’s personality is a big reason why he is such a well-liked quarterback. The man was apparently smiling even while Rams defenders piled on him during a play!

Well, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson simply prove that Botox treatments are not always effective. It has become a common occurrence, and they simply chose to deal with the consequences.