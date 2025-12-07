Final Injury Report for Broncos vs Raiders: Will Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby Play in Week 14 Game?

The Denver Broncos (10-2) are playing against their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10), this Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Week 14. This is the second time the two teams have met this season, and the Broncos are trying to win both games and complete a sweep of the Raiders.

The final injury list for the game has been released, and it’s not good news for the Raiders. Several players are out and will not play, while many others are listed as questionable, meaning they might not play either.

The Raiders will be missing key players like tight end Michael Mayer, wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., and star defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the questionable players.

For the Broncos, the path to the top seed is complicated by a couple of key absences on the defensive line and at tight end

Denver Broncos Injury Report:

The Broncos have a big opportunity this week! If they beat the Las Vegas Raiders, they could grab the top spot in the AFC playoffs (the No. 1 seed). This win would also give them a significant advantage over the New England Patriots in case of a tiebreaker later.

However, even though the Las Vegas Raiders only have two wins, they caused a lot of trouble for the Broncos in their previous game in Week 10. The Broncos will need to be ready.

To win this important game, the Broncos need all their best players available. Unfortunately, they will be missing two players due to injuries: Tight End Nate Adkins (knee injury) and Defensive Tackle D.J. Jones (ankle injury).

Names Injury Practice on Friday Status Zach Allen Calf Full – Jonah Elliss Hamstring Full – Reese Taylor Chest Full – Pat Bryant Hamstring Limited – Nate Adkins Knee DNP Out D.J. Jones Ankle DNP Out

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report:

The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with a significant number of injured players as they head into their final game against the Denver Broncos. The team listed five key players as questionable for Sunday. This means their status is uncertain, and we’ll have to wait to see if they can play: Maxx Crosby, Jamal Adams, Jordan Meredith, Jeremy Chinn, and Dylan Parham.

Unfortunately, three players have been officially ruled out: Alex Bachman, Michael Mayer, and Dont’e Thornton

This means the Raiders are really having to rely on their depth to fill in for these missing players on offense and defense as the regular season finishes up. The good news is, once the season is over, the team can look forward to a big offseason to heal up and get ready for next year!

Names Injury Practice on Friday Status Jordan Meredith Ankle Full Questionable Dylan Parham Back Full Questionable Will Putnam Shoulder Full – Geno Smith Foot Full – Jamal Adams Knee Limited Questionable Alex Bachman Thumb DNP Out Jeremy Chinn Back DNP Questionable Maxx Crosby Knee DNP Questionable Michael Mayer Ankle DNP Out Dont’e Thornton Concussion DNP Out

Update on Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby for their week 14 game

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had a foot injury that put him on the team’s injury list for their game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday. He got this injury in the last game against the Chargers, but finished playing all the snaps.

He was a limited participant in practice at first, but since he was a full participant in practice on Friday and the team hasn’t officially listed him as “out,” it strongly suggests he is expected to play against Denver. Smith is important for the Raiders as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

He has thrown for 2,532 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also has a league-high 14 interceptions.

There’s another concern for a Raiders player, whose status isn’t completely known. Maxx Crosby is dealing with a nagging knee injury. He was officially listed as “questionable” for the game. However, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that he expects Crosby to play.

“Maxx is going to play,” Carroll said. “I can’t believe him not playing. We really wanted to maximize the rest opportunity here. He’s planning on playing, but it still has to go down this way.”

Even with the knee issue, Crosby has not missed a game this season and remains a huge force on defense. His ability to play well will be key.

The final status for these key players will be a game-time decision, adding another layer of intrigue to Sunday’s divisional clash.