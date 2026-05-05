“His Receivers Made Him Look Better Than He Is”: Rival Coach’s Brutal Verdict on Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Readiness

Fernando Mendoza lived up to the hype and went first overall when the Las Vegas Raiders picked him in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the moment that happened, the scrutiny followed just as quickly. That’s the reality of the situation. Mendoza isn’t just stepping in as a top pick; he’s walking into a franchise that expects a turnaround almost immediately. And at the same time, he’s also inheriting a set of unwanted records that haven’t gone away.

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To put that into perspective, the Raiders went 3–14 in the 2025 season and fielded the worst offense in the league, finishing last in both points and yards allowed. The franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2002 season, and its last postseason appearance came about five years ago. And on top of that, an anonymous ACC coach even told ESPN that he doesn’t believe Mendoza has the traits to succeed at the NFL level.

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“He’s a good decision-maker, but I don’t think he’s got the NFL traits,” the coach told ESPN. “They’re all back-shoulder (throws). That’s not working in the NFL. His receivers made plays to make him look better than he is. In the NFL, those throws are getting picked off.”

The coach’s comments aren’t coming out of nowhere. At Cal and Indiana, Mendoza operated in an RPO-heavy system built on quick reads and outside throws, all while working primarily from the shotgun. Klint Kubiak, the Raiders’ new head coach, comes from the Shanahan-Kubiak tree, which leans on West Coast principles, a wide zone run scheme, and heavy play-action usage. So when you line that up, it’s clear that while Mendoza had a dream season last year, there’s still a fair bit he needs to clean up in terms of NFL traits.

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That’s where the coach’s argument about back-shoulder throws starts to make sense. In college football, they work because defensive backs are less disciplined and often play with their backs fully turned, which gives receivers room to adjust. In the NFL, though, DBs are faster, more technically sound, and far better at picking up on body language and timing.

Of course, some will push back on that, and they’re not wrong either. Mendoza was efficient on downfield throws last season at Indiana. On passes between 21 and 30 air yards, he went 24-of-46 (52.2%) for 839 yards, 10 touchdowns, and no interceptions. On vertical routes, he finished 24-of-54 (44.4%) for 556 yards, 12 touchdowns, and again, no interceptions.

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At the same time, though, others will still view it as system-dependent production, especially since the NFL is a different challenge altogether, with faster DBs, tighter windows, and a much higher risk of turnovers.

And this divide isn’t just theoretical. It gives a pretty clear sense of what Mendoza is walking into. There’s no denying he’s a Heisman winner who just led the Hoosiers to a national championship. But the NFL is a different stage, and the stakes only get higher when you’re expected to be the face of a franchise like the Raiders, who have started seven quarterbacks since moving on from Derek Carr after the 2022 season.

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That’s exactly why the Raiders are expected to ease Mendoza in during his rookie year, with Kirk Cousins likely to start and take on the mentor role. And it’s not hard to see why. Cousins already knows Kubiak’s system and even put together one of the best seasons of his career under him back in 2021 in Minnesota.

On top of that, Mendoza worked almost exclusively out of the shotgun in 2025, taking just 3% of his snaps under center. That’s another adjustment waiting for him, because the NFL asks more of quarterbacks in that area, especially in a system like Kubiak’s that leans heavily on play-action. And to his credit, Mendoza is already aware of it.

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Per reports, the quarterback said he’s “learned a lot these two days… It’s coming like a fire horse,” but thinks he’s already making strides learning Kubiak’s system. He added, “When I was drafted and got here, I was able to get the playbook. However, going now to be in the facility and have access to the film and see the application, see Kirk Cousins do it in Minnesota, see Sam Darnold do it last year in Seattle… how it’s supposed to be executed when it’s done at a high level, has really been beneficial for my development.”

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Mendoza attended the Raiders’ rookie minicamp, and with just five snaps under center across three college seasons, he was clearly adjusting to unfamiliar territory while getting a feel for Kubiak’s system. Speaking afterwards, Mendoza noted:

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“Instead of being back there in shotgun, you really have to get back to make sure you get depth…I think it’s going to be that repetition under center, getting those quicker feet, and just you can always be faster and more efficient in your reads and decisiveness.”

Besides, the quarterback has reportedly been taking an extra 25–50 snaps under center at the team hotel before practice even begins, especially since that’s one of the biggest adjustments for him after doing very little of it at Indiana. That kind of work ethic, along with his ability to adapt, is exactly what convinced the Raiders’ front office that Mendoza is their guy.

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“I think any coach is excited to work with a big, athletic, talented thrower that is extremely smart and a very driven worker, and that’s been our experience with Fernando,” the Raiders’ general manager, John Spytek, said of drafting Mendoza. “That’s a great starting spot for any quarterback.”

Mendoza closed out the 2025 season by leading the Hoosiers to a national championship. During that run, he completed 72% of his passes, going 272-for-3535 yards with 41 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. The numbers speak for themselves, and while the Raiders clearly view him as their franchise quarterback, they’re not just handing him the keys without a plan.

That’s partly because Klint Kubiak’s system leans heavily on a consistent run game, and the Raiders haven’t exactly delivered there. Since 2024, they’ve ranked last in rushing yards per game at 78.6. So yes, on paper, Mendoza checks the boxes with a Heisman Trophy, a national title, and strong marks for decision-making and accuracy. But the NFL is a different test, and his transition is expected to take time as he develops at this level.

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At the same time, the questions around how his game translates aren’t the only thing shaping his early narrative.

The noise around Fernando Mendoza’s profile is more than just on-field doubts

The criticism surrounding Fernando Mendoza existed even before the Raiders selected him, and it hasn’t gone away now that he’s in the NFL. But at this stage, it’s no longer limited to on-field concerns. Off-field narratives and perception-based criticism have also played a major role in shaping how he’s viewed.

Before the draft, a six-year-old comment from Mendoza resurfaced on a LeBron James post. The post featured an image of a kneeling police officer alongside a kneeling Colin Kaepernick, captioned, “This…Is Why.”

“You need to explain the context of the first photo of the cop on the man, because you never know what he did wrong,” Mendoza commented.

He was still in high school at the time. Even so, the comment sparked backlash online once it reappeared.

Then came his decision to skip throwing drills at the NFL Combine, followed by his absence from the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Mendoza explained he chose to stay home with his mother, who cannot walk. Still, as that unfolded, a “red flag” narrative began gaining traction across social media.

At the same time, personality-driven criticism entered the conversation after Mendoza was asked about his relationship status and why he chooses to stay single. The Raiders quarterback reportedly said:

“I don’t have time for a girlfriend. Girls are very distracting. If I have one, I’d give her my all—hanging out, instead of watching extra film.”

Adding to that, Mendoza is expected to skip a White House visit with his college teammates. Indiana is set to travel to Washington, D.C. on May 11, but Mendoza is concerned it overlaps with the start of the Raiders’ organized team activities (OTAs).

“I’m on the bottom of the totem pole here. I’ve got to prove myself,” Mendoza said. “I can’t miss practice. I don’t have the calendar, but as a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look. I want to try to best serve my teammates, and I don’t know if that’d be accomplishing that goal.”

The reaction to his comments about staying single and skipping the White House visit has been mixed. Some have supported his mindset, while others haven’t bought into it at all.

Add to that, a college football coach has questioned whether Mendoza truly has NFL traits, noting, “I don’t think he’s surefire at all,” and it becomes pretty clear that the doubts around him didn’t just appear overnight and won’t disappear anytime soon.

His college production and the Raiders’ belief in him are clear, but concerns about projection, perception, and readiness remain. Simply put, Fernando Mendoza is stepping into a conversation that’s already divided, and he’ll have to settle it on the field.