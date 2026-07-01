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“I Was Literally in Crutches”: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gives Honest Injury Update Amid 49ers Trade Rumors

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 1, 2026 | 11:05 AM EDT

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“I Was Literally in Crutches”: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gives Honest Injury Update Amid 49ers Trade Rumors

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 1, 2026 | 11:05 AM EDT

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Over the past two seasons, Maxx Crosby has struggled to stay healthy after suffering two Grade 3 ankle sprains in 2024 and a left knee injury last season. Now, with the Las Vegas Raiders approaching training camp, the 28-year-old defensive end has opened up about his rehab and recovery, emphasizing the importance of strengthening both legs throughout the process.

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“These past few weeks have been incredible,” Crosby said on his podcast. “Super productive. Super excited. We have a big chunk of this rehab coming up that is the final touch, where I can get cut free. So I’m feeling amazing. Everything’s going incredible. We’re ahead of schedule, feeling amazing, feeling great, and feeling like myself. I’ve got my pep in my step. Being able to do some good work and being able to box, too, for the first time in a long time.”

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On paper, Crosby played 935 total defensive snaps in the 2025 season, while recording 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, and 12 QB hits. But in reality, he had been dealing with a left knee injury since Week 7 until the Raiders shut him down for the final two weeks. Later, it was revealed that the DE had torn his meniscus. Since then, Crosby had undergone knee surgery in January. But during his rehab, he put effort into both his legs.

“Everyone knew I was literally on crutches,” he said. “I could not put weight on my foot for two months. People don’t understand that. That was mental warfare. Going through that and finally getting back, your leg is way behind. Your quad is way behind. You have to build that back up, but you also have to keep working on the right leg. Even during the rehab part of it, you don’t want to suddenly get super strong on your left leg while your right one falls behind.”

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The Raiders will open training camp later this month, with rookies scheduled to report on July 23 and veterans on July 28. Crosby, meanwhile, is aiming to return and fully participate in camp.

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Crosby’s injury report came amid his trade rumors. While the Raiders had initially traded him to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason, the team eventually backed out of the trade due to Crosby’s health. And now, during a recent brand event, a young fan of the San Francisco 49ers asked Crosby to join the Niners, but Crosby had to deny the little fan’s trade request.

“I literally made a post about you a couple of weeks ago. So I gotta ask for the faithful, will you please join the 49ers?” asked the young girl.

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“I can’t. I can’t,” Crosby replied. “Hey, I still appreciate you doing your homework. You’ll never know. You’re the best.”

Still, that doesn’t mean the trade rumors have suddenly stopped revolving around Maxx Crosby. In fact, while Crosby is looking to recover ahead of the training camp, and the Raiders would surely like to keep him in Vegas, the interest among the NFL teams for the DE persists.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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