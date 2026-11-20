Tom Brady has gone from being drafted in the sixth round with the 199th overall pick by the New England Patriots to ultimately selecting Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick as the Las Vegas Raiders’ minority owner. But over those two-plus decades, Brady has certainly learned one thing: it doesn’t matter how your NFL career starts. It matters how you finish it.

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Brady went from a late-round pick to becoming a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the GOAT at his position. Now, with Mendoza taking on the expectations that come with being a first-round pick, Brady has emphasized the pressure that comes with being selected first overall, reflecting on the decision to draft Mendoza earlier this year.

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“It’s a different level of pressure being the first overall pick,” said Brady on Keeping It Real with Tie. “There’s such high expectations to live up to. And the reality of sports is that it doesn’t matter where you start. It matters where you finish. When I looked at all my teammates over all the years, I never was like, ‘Wow, that guy’s a first-round pick. Oh, that guy’s a second-round pick.’ We all wore the same jersey. We’re all the same.

“If you’re a young athlete, don’t worry about what some coach thinks about you or some scout. You’re not dealing with Rhodes scholars, okay? With all due respect. Most of the coaches and scouts are just athletes that could never play at a certain level, so they still stayed in the sport. But it doesn’t mean their evaluations of us are right all the time. So just go out there every day trying to improve. Try to figure out something you could be better at at the end of the day than at the beginning of the day because there’s always meritocracy in sports. Like, if you earn it, you’re going to play.”

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Fernando Mendoza is certainly a perfect example of Tom Brady’s argument. When he entered college football, the Raiders’ young quarterback was nowhere near viewed as a future No. 1 overall pick. After graduating from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Mendoza had only two offers: Yale and California. The quarterback chose the latter.

At the same time, he was ranked the 134th quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports. At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Mendoza himself acknowledged how far he had to climb.

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“You can’t really listen to social media, but the national quarterback rankings, I think I was like the 134th quarterback coming out of my own class in high school, and I was raw,” he said at that time. “That was a true ranking. I was a raw prospect. I was terrible, so it’s about small wins every day, and it’s all about discipline.”

At Cal, he appeared in 20 games and made 19 starts. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 4,712 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions across those two seasons. But things changed after he transferred to Indiana in 2025. Mendoza led Indiana to a perfect 16-0 season and the program’s first national championship.

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In the process, he completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, scored 41 touchdowns, and recorded just 6 interceptions. He also led the FBS in passing touchdowns. The awards followed, including the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien Award, AP Player of the Year, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and First-Team AP All-American.

As that happened, Fernando Mendoza was widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Raiders. At the same time, the quarterback has also admitted that Tom Brady was his football idol growing up, showing an even stronger connection between the NFL legend and the young quarterback. After Las Vegas drafted him, Mendoza revealed the piece of advice Brady shared with him.

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“The one thing that he always says is that, hey, you’re in your early 20s and making sure you do everything possible to be successful and to best serve your teammates and not let your teammates down,” said Mendoza of Brady’s advice. “Making sure you’re making all those decisions to the North Star and to best serve your teammates and to become the best quarterback you can become in order to help the team.”

While the Raiders started with Kirk Cousins in the 2026 season instead of Mendoza, the rookie signal-caller ultimately got his first NFL start this past Sunday, when he started against the Seattle Seahawks. While playing against Seattle’s defense, he completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards, while also rushing for 22 yards and scoring one rushing touchdown.

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Now, with Mendoza finally getting his opportunity under center, Brady’s message remains clear: being the No. 1 pick may bring immense expectations, but it does not define an NFL career. Mendoza’s journey from an overlooked high school prospect to the top pick has already shown how quickly fortunes can change, and his next challenge will be proving himself at the highest level.