“Keep Doubting Me”: Maxx Crosby Fires Back at Critics Questioning His Performance After Raiders’ Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders looked like a strong team, particularly on defense, during the first three weeks of the 2026 season. However, the last three games have told a different story, with Klint Kubiak’s team now riding a three-game losing streak after opening the season with three straight wins.

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After delivering strong performances from Weeks 1 through 3, the Raiders’ defense has struggled to maintain that level over the last three games. Naturally, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has come under scrutiny. The 29-year-old has struggled to record sacks this season, but as questions about his performance have intensified, Crosby has pushed back, insisting that the Raiders are a strong team.

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“It can get frustrating, just speaking as a human being,” said Crosby this week on The Rush With Maxx Crosby podcast. “Everyone has an opinion, and everyone likes to look at certain shit to gauge where things are at. I’ve been in this position before. I know I love a challenge, and I love it when I’m doubted. Keep doubting me. I’ll just leave it at that. You already know how the f**k I’m cooking and doing what I’m doing, so silent tapes speak for itself. But it’s not about me. It’s about the team.”

When it comes to sack production, Crosby’s performance has certainly declined. Crosby had 10 sacks in 15 games in the 2025 season and recorded 14.5 sacks in 2023, a career high. In 2026, however, he has recorded just a pair of sacks so far. However, Crosby believes critics are pointing to only one area where his production has dropped.

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And it’s evident in the team’s last three losses.

For broader context, the Raiders had recorded 10 sacks in the first three games of the season, going 3-0. In those three wins, Crosby, along with Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye, helped generate quarterback pressure. In the last three weeks, however, things have gone downhill. Raiders generated only 5 sacks, while Crosby could record just half a sack.

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For comparison, Greg Rousseau leads the NFL with 39 pressures, and he has recorded six sacks. Will Anderson, on the other hand, who ranks behind Crosby with 33 pressures, has generated 7.5 sacks as well. Crosby, however, sits with just 2 sacks. At the same time, he has also struggled in run stops.

The edge rusher recorded 156 run stops from 2021 to 2025, but in 2026, he has just six run stops, ranking 25th among the edge rushers. But that doesn’t mean that Crosby’s overall performance this season is outright poor.

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Through the first six weeks of the season, Maxx Crosby has recorded 35 total quarterback pressures, ranking second-best in the league according to PFF. At the same time, his 87.0 defensive grade ranks fourth amongst 115 qualified edge defenders so far, while his 82.3 pass-rush grade ranks eighth. Meanwhile, Crosby has recorded 12 quarterback hits.

That said, while Crosby’s sack production has dipped and the Raiders’ defense has struggled through three straight losses, the 29-year-old appears frustrated with critics focusing on one aspect of his game while overlooking his overall contributions. Now, with the Raiders sitting at 3-3, Crosby and company will look to turn things around against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.