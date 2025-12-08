Maxx Crosby Demands Action From Pete Carroll After Raiders Hc Blamed Locker Room

Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby reflected on another heartbreaking defeat after a 24–17 loss to the Denver Broncos dropped the team to 2–11.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We got to find ways to get off the field and stop having self-inflicted wounds and learn from it,” he said in post-game interaction.

Despite the Raiders’ struggles, Crosby continues to dominate, remaining one of the few bright spots in a bleak season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxx Crosby downplayed the emotional toll of the Raiders dropping 11 of their last 12 games.

“It doesn’t. You got to just keep playing… You work year-round to have 17 games. I’m blessed to be here, and I know my teammates feel the same,” he said.

He also had a subtle message for the head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think energy is our problem. There’s a lot of things that need to be better across the board. Simple as that.”

ADVERTISEMENT