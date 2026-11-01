Maxx Crosby Trade Plans Made Clear as DE Makes Final Decision on Raiders Future: Reports

It’s been a curious situation with Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders. The team previously agreed to trade him to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason, but after the deal fell through, Crosby made it clear that he wanted to remain in Las Vegas. With the trade deadline now about a week away, several teams have already made high-profile moves, bringing Crosby’s future back into the spotlight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Questions have once again emerged about whether the Raiders are receiving calls from teams interested in acquiring the star edge rusher. While it’s unclear whether Las Vegas has received any inquiries, the latest indications suggest that the franchise has no interest in trading Crosby, and the defensive star has no plans to leave either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Crosby “doesn’t want to go anywhere and the Raiders currently have no plans to trade him, according to league sources.” That certainly is a different case from last season. Last year, amid the Raiders’ struggles, Crosby expressed his interest in leaving the Raiders and playing with a winning team.

The situation has changed this time around. Schefter reported that as the trade deadline approaches, the Raiders haven’t had any discussions about trading Crosby to any teams so far. And even if they receive calls, the Raiders aren’t expected to change their plans for the 29-year-old. At the same time, another source told ESPN, stating:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maxx absolutely does not want to leave Las Vegas under any circumstances. His hope, though not in his full control, is that he remains a Raider for life.”

The development around Maxx Crosby’s future with the Raiders gained traction after the Raiders had previously traded Crosby to the Ravens earlier this year. Baltimore gave up a pair of first-round picks in exchange for Crosby in March. However, the Ravens were reportedly uncomfortable with the condition of Crosby’s knee, as the team backed out of the agreement. Consequently, Crosby returned to Las Vegas ahead of the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that doesn’t mean any other team wasn’t interested in Crosby. The Los Angeles Rams made a blockbuster trade when they acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. But per reports, the Rams reportedly pursued Crosby as well shortly after the Ravens backed out of the trade.

“Sources told NFL Network that Los Angeles pursued Crosby shortly after his trade from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens fell through because of a failed physical,” Ian Rapoport reported in September. “Other teams were interested, but the Rams, with their propensity to swing big, were the strongest club pushing for a deal, according to sources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By then, however, Crosby had made it clear that he didn’t want to be traded. And now, Maxx Crosby plans to continue with the team that drafted him in the first place. But at the same time, it raises a question of whether the team will change its plans for Crosby as the season progresses.

The Tennessee Titans initially planned to rebuild at the start of the season and had no plans to trade defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. But after the team fell to 1-6, the Titans had a meeting and eventually decided to hear calls from teams for Simmons. Ultimately, Simmons was shipped to the Chicago Bears in exchange for multiple draft picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

That certainly doesn’t mean the Raiders will follow the same script. But after losing the last four games, the next few weeks might change the team’s stance on its star defender. Meanwhile, Crosby’s performance in the 2026 season has also been a talking point.

Through the first seven games of the season, while Crosby’s sack total has dropped, as he recorded just a pair of sacks, the edge rusher has generated 37 quarterback pressures, the fourth-most in the NFL. He has also played 87.5% of Las Vegas’ defensive snaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Las Vegas currently sits at 3-4 despite a strong start. The team is facing the New York Jets in Week 8, but with a strong schedule ahead, it’s safe to say the Raiders will have Maxx Crosby on the defense. At least for now.