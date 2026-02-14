Maxx Crosby’s Comments Fire Up Trade Speculation to Eagles Amid Fractured Relationship With Raiders

The 2026 NFL offseason is off to an explosive start as rumors swirl around a potential split between the Las Vegas Raiders and their cornerstone defensive end, Maxx Crosby. The five-time Pro Bowler, who has been theheartbeat of the Silver and Black, is reportedly reevaluating his future with them. As his relationship in Las Vegas appears to be fraying, the Philadelphia Eagles have emerged as his primary suitor. Crosby recently added fuel to the fire during an appearance on the Rush Podcast.

“If you love football, like that’s what you dream of as a kid, playing in Philadelphia in December.” He continued to gush about the city’s passion, noting, “Like cities that really have substance to them and true fan bases and love for their city and the game… Going to Philly you can feel that energy when you go there.”

He spoke glowingly about the experience of playing at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite the Raiders suffering a brutal 31-0 loss in Philly on December 14th, 2025, Crosby was captivated by the environment and the energy of the fans.

NFL insiders are already bracing for a blockbuster move if the Raiders decide to move on. During an appearance on The Anthony Gargano Show, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo signaled that Philadelphia would be at the front of the line for the pass rusher’s services.

“I would put the Eagles in the top three, five, whatever [teams] for Maxx Crosby if and when this thing opens up, and I do believe it’s going to open up,” Garafolo stated.

With the Eagles always looking to bolster their defensive front, Howie Roseman, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, would be thrilled to add a premium edge rusher. Adding a player of Crosby’s caliber, who recorded 10 sacks last season despite the team’s struggles, would surely be a franchise-altering move.

However, it cannot be ignored that executing a trade of this magnitude will be a complex challenge. One of the factors is that the financial cost for the Eagles would be substantial, as Crosby’s contract is among the most expensive for his position. While fans are eager to see him in an Eagles uniform, the move currently remains in the realm of high-stakes speculation until the Raiders’ front office makes a definitive call on their star’s future.

Why Did the Raiders-Maxx Crosby Relationship Sour?

The Raiders are now entering a pivotal offseason with a brand new head coach, Klint Kubiak, and the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. While they hope to build a bright future around new faces and young players, a major cloud is hanging over the team: the future of their best player, Maxx Crosby.

Crosby is widely considered the top defensive player in the NFL. He has spent his entire career with the Raiders and is known for his unmatched work ethic and loyalty. However, a major rift has formed between the star pass rusher and the team’s leadership. The tension started in December when the team decided to shut Crosby down for the final games of the season because of a knee injury. Crosby strongly disagreed with this move, as he wanted to keep playing.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

According to reporter Albert Breer, the situation is even more serious than many realized. The frustration reportedly reaches the very top of the organization, involving co-owner Tom Brady and his close associate, Alex Guerrero, who serves as the team’s wellness coordinator.

“There’s a lot of fence-mending that’s going to need to happen if the Raiders are going to hang onto Maxx Crosby. It goes all the way to the top of the organization with Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero. The way the communication happened with the injury in December left a mark. This is a guy who’s incredibly loyal to the Raiders organization, wanted to spend his entire career there, and is loyal to Mark Davis as well. Now, he feels betrayed.” Breer explained the situation.

At Klint Kubiak’s introductory press conference this past Tuesday, both the new coach and owner Mark Davis made it clear they want Crosby to stay. Kubiak called the idea of working with Crosby a “no-brainer” and expressed excitement about their future together.

Despite these public votes of confidence, Crosby’s absence from the event was hard to ignore. While many of his teammates, including running back Ashton Jeanty, were there to support the new coach, Crosby was not in the building.

As the Raiders look to rebuild, repairing the bond with their most important veteran remains one of their biggest challenges.