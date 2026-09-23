“My True Passion”: Fernando Mendoza Announces New Career Update After Being Sidelined as Raiders’ QB1

When you look at Fernando Mendoza’s LinkedIn profile, apart from his full-time role as an NFL quarterback and student-athlete at Indiana University, his experience also includes a position as Chief Financial Playmaker at U.S. Bank. According to Mendoza’s bio, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback provides strategic consultation to shape U.S. Bank Financial Edge, a customized financial program that supports professional athletes at every stage of their financial journey.

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But now, Mendoza is starting a new series called “Finance With Fernando” to teach Gen Z about finances. While football is his full-time job, Mendoza considers fiscal responsibility his true passion—and now he’s building a platform for it.

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“I’m Fernando Mendoza, pro quarterback,” said Mendoza in a video shared on social media. “But my true passion is fiscal responsibility. Let’s flip and go! So get pumped for my educational video series: Finance With Fernando…a practical guy for Gen Z to make the most of their money. Get up with 401K contributions. And the kicker? I’m giving away the ultimate prize.”

Mendoza’s interest in the subject predates his NFL career. The quarterback earned a business administration degree from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, where he studied financial literacy and corporate finance. He also used his NIL earnings to pay for his final three classes at Berkeley and spent college summers gaining experience with commercial real-estate and investment firms.

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Mendoza’s finance work gained momentum last month when he partnered with U.S. Bank Stadium on a new campaign aimed to make financial conversations more approachable for younger audiences.

The campaign, launched in August, includes a video series called “Cozy Cash” that focuses on helping Gen Z navigate money-related stress through more accessible conversations around financial management.

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The project is an extension of Mendoza’s broader relationship with U.S. Bank and its Financial Edge program. It was created through the bank’s multi-year partnership with the NFL to provide financial guidance to players.

Mendoza was brought into the initiative because of his own background in business and finance, including his experience navigating NIL opportunities before entering the NFL. The partnership brings together two interests he has repeatedly identified as important to him: football and finance.

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And now, his latest series, Finance with Fernando, carries significant weight, considering the quarterback previously explained how money can be complicated.

“I’m excited to keep building with U.S. Bank because this work brings together two things I care deeply about: football and finance,” said Mendoza earlier. “Money can feel complicated, especially when you’re making big decisions for the first time. If I can help people start earlier, ask better questions and feel more confident, that’s a role I’m proud to play.”

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Meanwhile, his latest off-field move came at a time when he’s currently away from the football field. Drafted first overall by the Raiders, Mendoza has yet to start for Las Vegas, given that veteran Kirk Cousins has led the team to a 2-0 start.

Cousins has recorded 413 yards and 6 touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season. Fernando Mendoza, meanwhile, currently awaits his first opportunity to start in his rookie season.