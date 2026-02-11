Raiders Owner Clarifies Tom Brady’s Role Going Forward Amid Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Raiders power structure shifts as Mark Davis steps back

Klint Kubiak placed under Brady and Spytek's football authority

Maxx Crosby injury tension resurfaces as future plans are being discussed

For the Las Vegas Raiders, the most significant offseason move wasn’t hiring a new head coach, but officially confirming the role of their minority owner, Tom Brady. According to a report from Raiders beat writer Ryan McFadden, owner Mark Davis has clarified the team’s new leadership hierarchy.

“Tom and John are running the football side of this building. That’s been pretty clear,” McFadden’s X post read.

Under this structure, Klint Kubiak will report directly to General Manager John Spytek and the team’s minority ownership (Tom Brady). Emphasizing the streamlined decision-making process, McFadden shared the news, clarifying Brady’s role.

Tom Brady, now a minority owner, has stepped into a powerful role overseeing football operations alongside General Manager John Spytek. Mark Davis has intentionally stepped back from the limelight.

Despite Brady’s clear influence in hiring Kubiak, his specific day-to-day responsibilities at the team facility remain a bit of a mystery. When questioned about Brady’s daily role, Davis was vague.

“I think we will wait and find out,” Davis said. “Tom is a partner who is football-oriented and knows football probably more than anybody. Nice to have him part of the organization. They bring a different structure and tools that allow growth on the field and off. It’s an exciting time.”

While confirming Tom’s role, he offered no specifics, though the quarterback helped with the coaching search, showing influence and value as a team partner.

Meanwhile, Kubiak arrives with a championship pedigree, having just led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory as their offensive coordinator. After a disappointing 3–14 season, the Raiders are looking to Kubiak to revitalize a struggling roster.

Though the task at hand is a big one, the team holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Owner Mark Davis explicitly stated that having the top pick was a driving force behind hiring an offensive specialist like Kubiak.

Ultimately, the Raiders are betting on a combination of fresh coaching talent and legendary veteran leadership to turn the franchise around. With a Super Bowl-winning coordinator at the helm and Tom Brady guiding the front office, the organization is hopeful about the upcoming structural changes.

Raiders remain committed to Maxx Crosby amid a front office shakeup

There have been constant rumors that Maxx Crosby might be traded, but the Las Vegas Raiders are making it clear that the star defensive end isn’t going anywhere.

Both the team’s new head coach, Klint Kubiak, and owner Mark Davis have publicly backed the All-Pro pass rusher, emphasizing his importance to the franchise.

“Maxx has been a great, great Raider,” Davis told reporters after the press conference introducing Klint Kubiak. “He is a great Raider. He’s gone through a lifetime of development here for seven or eight years, and he still is a Raider. So, it’s all good.”

Initially, tensions flared late last season due to a disagreement over a knee injury. After Crosby spent weeks playing through the pain, the Raiders coaching staff decided to place him on injured reserve for the final two games of the year.

Crosby, known for his relentless work ethic and desire to be on the field, was reportedly unhappy with the decision and briefly left the team facility.

Even with the injury, Crosby remained one of the most dominant players on the team, finishing the season with 10 sacks and his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

While the Raiders could potentially get a massive haul of draft picks by trading him to jumpstart their new era under Kubiak, the front office seems determined to keep their best player in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.