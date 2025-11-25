Pete Carroll Makes Saddening Statement After Begrudgingly Firing Chip Kelly

In the wake of a hostile home crowd and a dismal 2-9 record, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ leadership made a decisive move. But for head coach Pete Carroll, the decision to fire offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was a difficult one, prompting a statement that addressed both the team’s struggles and the tough personnel change.

Carroll certainly didn’t mince words when speaking with reporters about the crowd’s response.

“I don’t know if I’ve been boo’d any louder than I was in New England. That’s not the way you want it to be,” he said.

The coach’s invocation of New England was hardly rhetorical. Carroll spent three seasons with the Patriots back in the late 1990s and has for years spoken candidly about that chapter of his career. He told Albert Breer that his time with the Patriots felt undermined by a culture in which veteran players occasionally bypassed coaches to discuss grievances with the front office – a dynamic Carroll described as setting him up to fail.

“We got guys trying their a– off to play great football. To be received like that is unfortunate, but we’ve gotta play better,” he added.

The coach framed the moment as painful to a locker room that’s trying to fight through injuries and inconsistency while also noting results, and the fanbase’s reaction demanded accountability.

Las Vegas’ offense has been among the league’s worst. Injuries have added more to this trouble. Quarterback Geno Smith endured boos throughout the game, and then, after the loss, he was seen making an obscene gesture toward fans, an act the team publicly condemned.

However, the change at offensive coordinator has yet to translate into on-field success.

Pete Carroll on Chip Kelly’s firing

Carroll announced he told Chip Kelly of his release as offensive coordinator, thanking the veteran coach for his service and wishing him well. Kelly, in turn, told NFL reporter Jay Glazer that he appreciated the chance.

”I really loved those players. I’m a huge, huge Geno Smith fan. That was one of the best parts of this experience for me, working with Geno and those guys every day,” he added, reiterating that ultimately, the NFL is a win-now business.

Carroll, on the other hand, added, “I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders. I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

It’s the second staff shakeup of the season after Las Vegas dismissed special teams coordinator Tom McMahon earlier this month. The Raiders under Kelly have consistently fallen into the bottom five offensively in scoring and total yards. They are near the bottom in rushing yards and have one of the poorest red-zone marks in football.

Geno Smith’s numbers have been uneven, with turnovers, a low QBR, and mounting pressure overshadowing them. Running back Ashton Jeanty has produced flashes, but not enough consistent production to mask broader schematic issues.

Carroll framed the firing as a hard but necessary step and left the door open on timing for a replacement, declining to name an interim coordinator immediately. For a franchise tied to high expectations after big investments in coaching and personnel, this move signals urgency.

It’s time for Raiders leadership to balance short-term fixes with a coherent identity if they want to stop the growing discontent inside Allegiant Stadium.