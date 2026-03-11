Raiders Take Unexpected $30 Million Hit as Ravens Give Up on Maxx Crosby Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Blockbuster deal between the Raiders and the Ravens for Maxx Crosby collapsed unexpectedly

The sudden reversal reshaped the Raiders' offseason plans

Several teams may now find themselves back in the conversation for Crosby

One of the strangest near-deals in recent NFL history suddenly unraveled and left the league buzzing. The Las Vegas Raiders revealed that the Baltimore Ravens had backed out of a trade for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, a move that had already been agreed to on March 6. The NFL insiders revealed why.

“Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical today, per sources,” reported The Athletic’s senior writer Dianna Russini. “The Ravens get their first-round picks back.”

This decision turned out to be costly for the Raiders as the deal coming to an end made them lose $30 million in cap space and two first-rounders. It’s no secret that Crosby finished the season on the Injured Reserve. Back in January this year, he posted a picture on Instagram from a hospital bed. He had a brace on his left knee and announced that his knee had to be operated on.

It had been nagging him for a long time and for the majority of the campaign, so much so that the defensive end missed every practice leading up to the Week 17 contest against the New York Giants. That’s when the Raiders put him on the injured reserve. But after the injury, Crosby seemed to be highly motivated.

“Great Risk = Great Reward… Got Work To Do. Reset & Reload… Year 8 Will Be The Greatest Year Yet,” the Instagram caption read.

Hardly did he know what awaited him two months later. On Friday, March 6, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that in the biggest trade in franchise history, Baltimore was acquiring a five-time Pro Bowl star from Las Vegas in exchange for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. Four days later, the Ravens made the unexpected decision not to move ahead with the Crosby trade.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Raiders released the statement.

Baltimore rewrote its playbook. The Ravens had never traded a first-round pick for a veteran in their 31-year history. But the chance to snag Crosby changed that, with the No. 14 pick sealing the deal. However, this is not the first time that they changed their plans at the last minute.

Back in 2018, they agreed to sign wide receiver Ryan Grant as a free agent, but backed out after the player showed signs of an ankle injury. Again in 2020, defensive lineman Michael Brockers failed to pass the medical test, and the deal fell apart with Baltimore.

Meanwhile, for some programs, Baltimore’s decision on Crosby brings a ray of hope.

Baltimore Ravens’ tough call on Maxx Crosby reopens chances for others

With the Las Vegas and Baltimore deal falling apart, the Cincinnati Bengals might try their luck on Crosby. And if this chase materializes, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be the happiest. After all, he got really upset when the news broke that Crosby was going to the Ravens.

“Joe just f—ing texted me,” he said during a livestream. “Ravens traded for Maxx Crosby. No f—ing s—. I’m f—ing highly p—ed right now. Oh my God.” He added, “How do we let this n—- go to the f—ing division bro?”

While courting Crosby, Baltimore edged out the Dallas Cowboys, who were reportedly ready to part with both a first- and second-rounder for the star pass rusher. So, it’s obvious that they might now try their luck.

“There are teams that are going to be interested, still, in a Maxx Crosby trade,” said NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “I am told the Dallas Cowboys would still be interested in a Maxx Crosby trade.”

However, Dallas might have to proceed with caution in the Maxx Crosby case. With injuries already haunting the Cowboys in recent seasons, mortgaging major draft picks on a player who may not even be available during OTAs and minicamp to learn defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme would be a risky move. It’s time to see how soon Crosby finds a new NFL home.