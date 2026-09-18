“They Had to Convince Me”: Maxx Crosby Reveals Major Change Raiders Forced After Knee Injury

The last time Maxx Crosby rotated out of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ defensive line during a game was in the 2021 season, his first All-Pro season and the only time he made the playoffs with Vegas. Since then, the 29-year-old has made a habit of never leaving the field.

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That, however, changed this year when the Raiders hosted the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 matchup. Crosby played fewer snaps than usual, and now he has revealed that the team had to convince him to rotate out for the first time in years.

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“Some good power rushes, some good edge rushes, a couple of spins. We’re doing our thing,” said Crosby on his podcast. “I felt great. It felt great. Definitely different, you know, rotating a little more. That’s something that they had to convince me of. Took some time and some effort, but buying into that, whatever can help the team win. And I think it’s going to overall help me as well on a personal level, just being able to being fresher, you know what I mean? Continue to trust the plan, trust what we’re doing.

“And I don’t need to play 99% of the snaps. I would love to. I know I can. This is the first time I was being calm. Not doing, not saying much. Just like I have to be because I know myself. I know myself well. So I have to practice the art of stillness.”

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Maxx Crosby’s injury from the 2025 season could be the major reason why the Raiders’ coaching staff had to rotate the edge rusher. Crosby played through a left-knee injury for much of the 2025 season. Vegas ultimately placed him on injured reserve with the two games remaining, following which he underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus.

However, his rehabilitation was unusually long. When Crosby returned to the field in July, he admitted the first two months were extremely restrictive, as the 29-year-old couldn’t bend his knee, was in a cast, and couldn’t walk or put pressure on his leg. At the same time, he also struggled to sleep for roughly a month and a half.

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“I’m stuck on a damn couch. I can’t do anything,” he said in July. “Those are the things that people don’t really get to see, and the emotional, the mental part of it, and it forces you to make a choice of how you’re going to attack the whole process. So, it’s been over seven months now and we’re out here. The goal was the goal and we’re out here flying. I feel incredible.”

Ultimately, the Raiders limited him to just 82% of the team’s defensive snaps. The fascinating part, however, was that the reduced workload didn’t stop Crosby from producing against the Dolphins this past Sunday.

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The edge rusher played fewer snaps but still finished with eight quarterback pressures and 1.5 sacks. His sack against Malik Willis in the fourth quarter drew attention. Miami had the ball at its own 24-yard line, facing 3rd-and-6, with Las Vegas leading 27-13. Willis lined up in shotgun, but Maxx Crosby brought him down at the Miami 20-yard line for a 4-yard loss, forcing a punt.

It’s also worth noting that the Raiders were already planning to protect Crosby heading into the Week 1 matchup. Head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed that the reduced workload was planned before the game, rather than something caused by Crosby suffering another injury.

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“That was planned going into the game,” Kubiak said of Crosby’s snap count.

For Crosby, then, this isn’t simply about playing fewer snaps. After years of wanting to stay on the field for almost every defensive play, the Raiders have finally convinced him that being selective could help him remain fresher and more effective throughout the season.