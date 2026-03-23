Tom Brady Sends Reality Check on Raiders’ Rebuild After Pulling Off ‘Slam Dunk’ Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady is shaping the direction of the Las Vegas Raiders

Even he admits the road ahead isn't close to smooth

A disappointing season forced tough decisions and a reset

Tom Brady was the star of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in LA on March 21. But along with that, he was also seen fully locked in his role as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Though his official title is minority owner, many see him as the team’s “unofficial” president of football operations, working closely with General Manager John Spytek to turn the franchise around. In a new interview, the NFL legend shared a very honest look at the work ahead for the Raiders.

“My career has to be around amazing people and mentors like Robert Kraft as an owner of a team, and now getting to work with Mark Davis in the role that I’m in. To see the kind of different teams shape the way things are done, how we’re evolving and growing. We certainly have a long way to go,” Brady said.

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“What I’ve learned about football over 23 seasons is that there’s a tremendous amount of resilience, adversity, discipline, determination, and communication of an entire organization to see the value in committing to one another. So, you know, it’s always process over outcomes. And I think we’re all trying, in all of us in our own role that we have, whether it’s an ownership role or personnel department or strength and conditioning or athletic training, obviously players and positions and offense and defense, everyone’s got to come together. Everyone has to work incredibly hard for people.”

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For Tom Brady, that first full year helping shape the Las Vegas Raiders from the inside didn’t unfold the way anyone hoped. The call to bring in Pete Carroll and pair him with Geno Smith quickly fell apart, and the season spiraled into a 3-14 finish, the worst in the league.

That kind of outcome forced a hard reset. Carroll was let go as soon as the season ended, and attention shifted toward a new direction, with Klint Kubiak emerging as the preferred choice to lead the next phase. It was a clear sign the organization wasn’t willing to sit with mistakes or let them carry over.

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Brady, who built his career on setting standards, responded the only way he knows by adjusting quickly. Alongside the front office, including Spytek, the focus this offseason has been on making smarter, more calculated moves to reshape the roster and steer the team back toward relevance.

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Having spent time with great leaders like the Patriots’ Robert Kraft and now working with Mark Davis, Brady knows that building a winner isn’t a quick fix. He says it requires everyone, from the owners to the trainers, to be patient and disciplined.

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These comments from Brady are especially important right now, as the Raiders are predicted to draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. If they pick the young star, the team and the fans will need to stay calm and supportive while he learns how to play at the professional level.

What Brady is saying to his fans is to trust the process rather than just checking out the final scores.

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Charles Davis credits Tom Brady for the Raiders’ slam dunk free agency

Officially, the Las Vegas Raiders are in the Tom Brady effect. With this kind of aggressive run in the free agency in 2026, the buzz around the league is that the G.O.A.T. is not just a title; he is the one behind the recent success of the team.

Last week, NFL analyst Charles Davis was on Unnecessary Roughness on Raider Nation Radio, breaking down why the Raiders have suddenly become the talk of the town. He said, via the channel, “Tom Brady’s role as minority owner with the #Raiders is a BIG reason why they had a slam-dunk free agency.”

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He observed that the influence of Brady is the invisible hand in the workings of GM John Spytek and the entire staff.

“My opinion on him is always, if Tom Brady’s going to be involved in something, he’s going to be successful. The interesting part is always: how do you quantify that? How do you quantify how much he’s actually in versus how much he’s not? Every time you think he’s not, because you don’t see him around, someone from the organization says, ’Oh yeah, we talk to Tom every day.’ ‘Oh, we talk to Tom today.’ So in that case, guess what? He’s in.”

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Instead of just chasing big names, the Raiders focused on “slam-dunk” moves that actually win games. They spent their money where it matters most: in the trenches and on the defensive side of the ball.

Another significant move was signing Tyler Linderbaum, who was the first center in history to sign a three-year, $81 million contract. He can give the young quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, the essential protection. They also enhanced the defense by acquiring edge rusher Kwity Paye and linebacker Quay Walker and stealing Taron Johnson, a veteran cornerback, through trades.

The Raiders appear to have a sense of identity with the new head coach, Klint Kubiak. Davis notes that Brady’s voice assists the club in attracting the best players who are interested in joining a winning team. It is not merely a question of Las Vegas glitz anymore but rather a matter of a serious, competitive standard. With a seven-time Super Bowl champion involved in decision-making, people pay attention, and thus far, the results speak volumes.