Charissa Thompson & More React as Matthew Stafford & Wife Celebrate Major Milestone

Essentials Inside The Story The couple first met at the University of Georgia

Matthew and Kelly dated for seven years before tying the knot in April 2015

The couple is raising four daughters together

For Matthew Stafford, the celebrations haven’t stopped since his MVP season with the Los Angeles Rams, but his latest milestone has nothing to do with the gridiron—and has the NFL world talking. Matthew and Kelly Stafford marked their 11th wedding anniversary, and the celebration quickly went public as Kelly shared a post on her IG account.

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Kelly captioned her IG post, “11 years in ❤️” as she posted their wedding video.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Matthew and Kelly’s journey began during their college years at the University of Georgia, where Matthew played as the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. After dating for seven years, the couple officially tied the knot in April 2015. Since then, they have become one of the NFL’s most loved couples.

The video shared on Kelly’s IG account opens with a picture-perfect view of the two in their wedding attire. Matthew was in a classic gray three-piece suit, while Kelly wore a beautiful, laced ivory-white bridal gown as she wrapped her arms around the star quarterback’s neck. The video then moves to the couple’s wedding in Atlanta, surrounded by family and friends, where the two exchanged their vows and said I do.

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And since the couple wanted everyone to live in the moment and not focus more on the digital memories, they opted for a cellphone check-in station upon arrival. All the guests had to submit their phones before entering so they could enjoy the special occasion to the fullest, rather than watching the entire wedding through their phones.

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One thing that stood out from the couple’s wedding video was a Nike shoe bar. Since Stafford was a Nike-sponsored athlete, it made sense for the brand’s shoe bar to make an appearance. All the guests at the wedding were gifted a pair to rock on the dance floor, while Kelly chose to wear custom shoes with special touches like ‘Mrs.’ and ‘#9’ bedazzled at the back.

“We had a Nike bar cause Matthew was sponsored by Nike at this point, and we made sure we got everyone’s shoe sizes when they sent in their RSVPs so we had shoes for everyone. Just to give your feet a second after you’ve been on them all night,” Kelly recalled during an interview in 2023.

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However, the wedding wasn’t over without some drama, as they forgot to get Matthew’s former wide receiver, Calvin Johnson’s shoes.

“We missed one pair of shoes in the Nike bar, and that one pair was [former Lions wide receiver] Calvin Johnson’s. We didn’t have his shoes,” Kelly said, laughing.

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All the guests also wore neon caps (pink, green, and orange) customized by an airbrush artist, because Matthew has always needed one to break a leg, as Kelly had revealed.

“Matthew has always needed a hat to pull over his face while he’s on the dance floor,” Kelly said. “Whenever I asked him to dance, he would say, ‘I really just need my hat.'”

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The couple’s after-party food menu also stole hearts, as they had a Varsity food truck serving some scrumptious burgers, fries, and their famous onion rings.

As they celebrate eleven years of togetherness, the couple has a lot to look forward to. Matthew and Stafford are now proud parents to four daughters:

9-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer (born in March 2017),

Soon-to-be 8-year-old Hunter (born in August 2018), and

Soon-to-be 6-year-old Tyler (born in June 2020)

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Kelly’s nostalgic post drew a lot of love from fans and friends who have followed their journey from being college sweethearts to becoming one of the most celebrated NFL couples.

Friends, family, and fans can’t get enough of Matthew and Kelly

Back when the couple first tied the knot in 2015, Matthew was still the face of the Detroit Lions. Having spent so many years in the league, he’s built deep roots with fans and famous colleagues alike. It’s no wonder that their anniversary post was flooded with heart emojis and warm wishes from both long-time supporters and close friends.

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One comment came from media personality Charissa Thompson, who left a “❤️” on the post. Her friendship with the couple goes way back. In fact, Matthew and Kelly reportedly played matchmaker for Charissa and her current boyfriend, Steven Cundari.

Imago Charissa Thompson (Image via Instagram@kbstafford89)

Other friends and fans chimed in, with one dropping a “Happy Anniversary to the Rams’ first family.”

The nickname of the “Rams first family” stuck after Matthew moved to the Los Angeles Rams. Fans fell in love with the couple’s reputation for being a wholesome, tight-knit unit along with their children. The couple is also active through their on-field leadership, community engagement, and public support.

Another comment said, “Man, that looked like a PARTY…. Makes sense for the NFL first family! 💙💛” While one fan sent their warmest wishes to the couple and their daughters, “Happy Anniversary!! Thank you for sharing your story with so many! Blessings to both of you and your beautiful daughters 🩷.”

Back in 2023, Kelly also shared how the couple has kept their bond strong for over a decade.

“Our life is different than ten years ago where we had all the time,” she explained. “We don’t have that time anymore, and we both didn’t want to miss the competition to be honest… our kids have worked really hard on this, so we want to be there to support, you know, the whole thing.”

Kelly emphasized that the real secret to their success is constant communication and maintenance. Even with the chaos of raising four children and a demanding NFL career, Kelly and Matthew make it a priority to find private moments to reconnect and keep their relationship a top priority.