Rams Confirm Life Threatening Injury for Matthew Stafford Protector as DJ Humphries Becomes Insurance Policy

Matthew Stafford was already feeling good about 2025. Back in April, he’d sat comfortably behind the mic at Rams OTAs and gushed about his offensive line, particularly left tackle Alaric Jackson. “Just great stability,” Stafford said, praising Jackson for his grit and quiet leadership. “He brings up the nastiness to our group.” It was a big moment: Jackson had just signed a three-year, $57 million extension, locking down Stafford’s blindside and symbolizing the Rams’ commitment to a familiar front.

So, the Rams were banking on continuity. Jackson, Rob Havenstein, Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, and Coleman Shelton had built chemistry, giving Stafford the platform he needed in a make-or-break season. Jackson wasn’t just a feel-good story. He was dominant as he only allowed three sacks in 2024, a key figure in Kyren Williams’ back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He was also young, tough, and ascending. It felt like the left side of the line was set for years.

And then, suddenly, it wasn’t. On June 13, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped the news: “Rams OT Alaric Jackson… is dealing with blood clots once again… Similar to what he had in 2022.” Just like that, everything changed. While optimism remains that Jackson will play in 2025, the word “blood clots” isn’t tossed around lightly. His 2022 season ended because of the same issue.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Jackson missed the last 9 games of the 2022 season. So, when he returned, and overthrew Joe Noteboom to take up the starting LT job, LA was suddenly feeling the vibes getting back together. That was huge. And then, we know the last season’s solid run. Guess that’s why this time the uncertainty hangs heavy, and Sean McVay was left with no choice but to move quickly.

Enter DJ Humphries in the Rams locker room. The veteran tackle has battled his own injury history—most recently a torn ACL—but brings 100 games of experience and a resume that includes years of protecting Kyler Murray in Arizona. After a false start with the 49ers earlier this offseason, Humphries finally found a landing spot in Los Angeles. With Jackson’s timeline unclear, Humphries becomes critical insurance, and potentially, the new starting left tackle.

Meanwhile, Stafford now watches both Jackson’s health and Kyren Williams’ contract situation evolve. “I love having him as a teammate,” Stafford said of Williams. “The passion he plays with, it jumps off the screen.” That same fire carried Jackson to a starting role in the NFL. Whether he can fight back again remains one of the Rams’ biggest questions heading into camp.

Big year ahead of Matthew Stafford

Year 17, and somehow, Matthew Stafford still feels like the most overlooked veteran in the league. No MVPs. No Offensive Player of the Year nods. Just one ring—though an unforgettable one. And yet, CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin didn’t hesitate: Stafford is “the most underrated quarterback in 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why? “It’s easy to forget what Stafford can do when he’s afforded even remotely good protection… Even in his late 30s, Stafford can still sling it with the best of them.” And if you watched him with Puka Nacua last year, you’d probably agree. Stafford’s EPA per dropback, when Nacua was healthy, would’ve tied Jayden Daniels for eighth in the league.

Now, with Davante Adams in and Cooper Kupp out, Stafford finally has another elite red zone threat—and one built for contested catches. It’s no small thing. Last season, the Rams were a playoff team despite ranking 25th in red zone touchdown percentage (51.4%) and 24th in points per trip. Stafford, for all his attempts, was 20th in red zone completion percentage and dead last in catchable throw rate among qualifying QBs. Simply put, the offense kept stalling where it mattered most.

Enter Adams, who led the league in red zone contested catch rate over the last three years. In Las Vegas, his fade-route efficiency didn’t always flash. But in Green Bay? It was a clinic. Sean McVay’s offense leaned on that same fade, remember 2021 vs. Cincinnati? But lacked a true target last season. Now, Stafford has that again. And with Terrance Ferguson in the mix too, don’t be shocked if the Rams go big when it gets tight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The numbers are there. The weapons are there. It’s just the creativity that needs to click. Stafford threw 17 red zone touchdowns with zero picks in 2023. In 2021, he threw 32 red zone scores. If McVay uses Adams and Ferguson wisely, and Stafford stays upright, Year 17 might just be one of his finest yet.