Davante Adams Announces Stance on Early Retirement as $44 Million Rams Contract Nears End

Wide receiver Davante Adams currently ranks seventh in all-time receiving touchdowns in NFL history, behind Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison Sr., and Larry Fitzgerald. At the same time, the 33-year-old Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has also entered his 13th NFL season.

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At some point, the question of his retirement was expected to surface. During a conversation with Kay Adams, when asked whether he would like to play into his late 30s, Adams gave a telling answer, noting that he doesn’t know if he wants to play until 37.

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“I don’t know that I’ll be playing till I’m 37 years old. I’m 33 now. I’m turning 34 Christmas Eve. I’m not trying to add any extra years to my age, but playing till you’re 37 is not easy to do,” said Adams on Up & Adams Show. “And we’ll check back maybe next year around this time and see maybe sooner than that. I don’t know.

“I can’t say when I’m going to call it, but at the end of the day, I know when I do, I’m going to make sure that I know for a fact that I’ve given this game everything that I can, and I’ll be good and feel good in my heart of hearts just walking away from it…I can’t tell you I’m going to play till 37, but we’ll see. You know, you never know.”

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It’s not the first time Adams has cleared his stance on retirement. Last year, after signing a two-year deal with the Rams, the veteran admitted that he would retire when his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, retires. Stafford, of course, returned to play the 2026 season, but the 38-year-old is in the twilight of his career.

Adams, on the other hand, will turn 34 on Christmas Eve, and it’s currently unlikely that he would hang up his cleats in a year or two. The WR has already established himself among the league’s most productive receivers.

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Across 13 seasons, Adams has recorded 1,028 receptions, 12,854 yards, and 119 touchdowns. He started his career with the Green Bay Packers, spent eight years catching passes from Aaron Rodgers before spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets. Now, Adams has entered the final year of his two-year deal with the Rams.

The veteran receiver’s comments also come after a productive first season with the Rams. Following his arrival in 2025, Adams recorded 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games.

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His 14 touchdown catches made him just the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 10 touchdown receptions in seven different seasons. In the process, he joined HOFers Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison Sr., and Terrell Owens.

Adams also showed that he remains capable of producing at an elite level early in the 2026 season. Through two games, he has 11 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns, including an eight-catch, 195-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New York Giants in Week 2.

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That makes his retirement comments less of an announcement of an impending exit and more of an acknowledgment that he does not know how long his body and performance will allow him to continue.

The receiver has already surpassed 12,000 career receiving yards and is among the most accomplished receivers of his generation. But he has made clear that he does not intend to set an arbitrary retirement date simply to reach a particular age.