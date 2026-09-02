“Extreme Betrayal”: Puka Nacua’s Ex-Girlfriend Levels New Abuse Allegation as Rams Await Suspension Verdict

Over the last few months, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been trying to steer clear of trouble. With the season opener only days ahead, he has now been dealt yet another tough hand. Nacua’s former partner, Hallee Aiono, has come forward with some serious allegations.

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“I have experienced the darkest, darkest days of my life in the last year and a half,” she said in a TikTok, referring to when she was pregnant with hers and Nacua’s son. “I went from loving somebody so deeply for four years – I felt it in my bones – to experiencing extreme betrayal, abuse, complete neglect from them, in what, it felt like it happened almost overnight.”

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Aiono and Nacua began dating when the latter was in college, but broke up after four years together.

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The reveal follows Nacua’s other big controversy, as he is facing a civil lawsuit for an incident that occurred at a New Year’s party. The wide receiver checked himself into rehab soon after, and has since claimed he is committed to a better way of life.

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The Rams need Nacua during the season, given how talented he is on the field catching passes from Stafford. He was expected to be on the commissioner’s exempt list on Sunday, and the league is yet to announce whether he will face a suspension. His case remains under review.

This is a developing story…