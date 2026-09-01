Fans Left Outraged as Josh Allen Is Ranked Above Matthew Stafford in NFL Top 100

With the 2026 regular season almost here, NFL players are revealing their rankings for the Top 100 Players of 2026. Last week, the rankings reached No. 95, with five players still left to be revealed. The list included two quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen, along with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back Bijan Robinson, and defensive end Myles Garrett. Now, with only three players remaining, the latest ranking has already drawn significant criticism.

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Earlier this week, Smith-Njigba received his spot, and on Tuesday morning, Matthew Stafford was ranked as the fourth-best player in the league. That left Josh Allen as not only the lone quarterback still waiting to be revealed, but also as a player who could potentially rank above Stafford. As that unfolded, fans pushed back on the ranking, especially when comparing the quarterbacks’ performances during the 2025 season.

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For a broader context, Stafford threw for 4707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions in the regular season. Then in the playoffs, he added 936 more yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception, leading the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC Championship round. Stafford became the only quarterback besides Tom Brady to lead the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

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Of course, many around the league wanted Drake Maye to win the MVP. But Stafford, at 37, won his first MVP honor. Fast forward to now, however, instead of the nationwide panel of media members, it was the players who were ranking their fellow players, and Stafford was ranked below Allen.

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The Buffalo Bills quarterback threw for 3668 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in the regular season. In the playoffs, he added 556 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, as the Bills made the Divisional Round. At the same time, Allen had a passer rating of 102.2, ranking fifth in the league behind Lamar Jackson (103.8), Jared Goff (105.5), Stafford (109.2), and Drake Maye (113.5).

As that happened, fans called out the players who named Allen over Stafford as the best player.

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“Why does football media love Josh Allen so much????????? Above the MVP????????” One comment read, while another noted, “I’m so sick of “this is a player voted list” we all know that but just like how it’s their opinion on who gets voted where, we as fans have an opinion as well and we can talk about it in these comments so stfu. Stafford was better than Josh Allen.”

“Alright I figured Josh would land the top 5 but to have him above the literal league MVP is a f***ing joke😭,” another person wrote.

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Meanwhile, fans expressed their frustration, considering Bijan Robinson was also ranked above Matthew Stafford, as one fan commented, “Lmao below Bijan and Allen is ridiculous,” while another one chimed in to add, “Putting Josh Allen over the MVP is insane work.”

While it’s too early to predict whether Allen will outperform Stafford during the 2026 season, for now, the Bills quarterback has been ranked higher by his fellow players, surpassing the reigning league MVP.