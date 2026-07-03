“He’s a Career Backup”: Rams Would Force Ty Simpson Into QB1 Only to Justify Their Draft Blunder, Says Ex-NFL GM

When the Los Angeles Rams used the No. 13 overall pick on former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson earlier this year, it came as a major surprise. It wasn’t because Simpson is a bad quarterback. Instead, the debate centered on when and where he was selected, and what the Rams passed up by taking him. That’s exactly why former NFL general manager Scot McCloughan believes Simpson was overdrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think the quarterback from Alabama is overdrafted: (TY) Simpson,” McCloughan said on The Team 980. “But it’s the position alone. You know, I think not being a guru, but he’s like JJ McCarthy. He’s like Mac Jones. He’s a career backup. Ideally, he might start, but that’s because of where his pick was, and they (Rams) want to prove everybody right type of thing. And that’s not the way you should build a roster. Not at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into the 2026 offseason, the Rams were not rebuilding. Instead, the unit led by Sean McVay, with Matthew Stafford returning after his MVP season, is pushing for another Super Bowl this year. This is why their decision to pick Simpson with their No. 13 overall pick in the first round drew criticism.

For a broader context, Simpson entered the NFL draft after playing just one full season in Alabama, where he threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Ahead of the draft, he was projected to be a late first-round or maybe a second-round pick. Moreover, the Rams were criticized for drafting a quarterback who will not even play in his rookie season unless Stafford goes down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because using the pick on Simpson meant passing on players who could contribute immediately during what many believe is one of Stafford’s final championship windows. At the same time, however, head coach Sean McVay had already told Stafford about drafting Simpson. General manager Les Snead, meanwhile, was already considering picking the Alabama product to succeed Stafford for months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the people that he leaned heavily on and told him in December, the floor is first round for Ty Simpson was Les Snead, the Rams’ general manager,” Tom Pelissero explained after Simpson’s selection. “…The Rams actually have Ty Simpson’s parents over to the facility. They spend time with them. Mom is still on the fence; dad’s gathering all the information. And when they asked, why should Ty come out in this draft? The answer, and I’m paraphrasing — I wasn’t in the room — from Les Snead was, essentially, because I’m gonna take him with the No. 13 pick.”

And that’s what Snead did. For now, Stafford has admitted that the Rams have allowed him to play on a year-to-year basis. And there’s no denying that the Rams are still considered a Super Bowl contender with Stafford running the offense and Myles Garrett now leading the defense. But at the same time, Ty Simpson’s selection will remain a topic of conversation for all the wrong reasons.