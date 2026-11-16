Rams Legend Jim Everett Calls Out Poor Decisions in Ex-Owner’s Era in Praise for Stan Kroenke

The Los Angeles Rams seem to have gotten past the hump of losses with yet another win, this time against the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had yet another great performance, and he did it despite not having his trusted targets. Franchise great Jim Everett believes the Rams are headed on the right track, having played for the team when it did perform well adminisitratively.

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“You know how it feels to be without WRs. Except, your situation didn’t have to deal with injuries, it was broke ownership,” a fan wrote.

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“Think the 🐏 are getting it right more than not these days! History is just that. To be learned and moved on. 👊,” replied Everette.

Everett played eight seasons for the Los Angeles Rams from 1986 to 1993, and has been the franchise’s all-time passing leader since 1993. He wrapped up his eight-year Rams stint with 23,758 yards in the regular season, while 1,120 yards came in the postseason, making it 24,878 yards.

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Georgia Frontiere served as the principal and majority owner of the Los Angeles Rams from 1979 until her passing in January 2008.

In his tenure, the Rams made the playoffs thrice, but could never get to the Super Bowl game. Frontiere, and former team president John Shaw have often been blamed as the two people who held the team back from success.

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“Carroll nourished them here, Georgia k—ed them here,” Mike Downey wrote for the Los Angeles Times in 1995. “She took one of the great organizations in sports, turned it into a national joke, then packed up her circus tent and hit the road.”

Despite Everett being such a crucial player for the Rams, he was sent to the Saints. Wide receiver Henry Ellard, one of the top receivers during the former QB’s stint with the Rams, moved on from the Rams to play with Washington. Ellard implied he was unhappy with the team when he left.

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“After 11 years there, I thought I wasn’t wanted anymore,” he told the Los Angeles Times. Former Rams cornerback Todd Lyght also told the publication that players who left the Rams had “so much success” with other teams, and the fact amazed him.

Jim Everett doesn’t directly call Frontiere cheap or explicitly praise Stan Kroenke by name. However, his agreement with the fan’s criticism of the old ownership era and his praise for the Rams’ present direction suggest that he prefers how the franchise is being run today.

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Things have been different for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, where he began playing for the team in 2021. He’d spent years on poor rosters during his time with the Detroit Lions, but won the Super Bowl with the Rams in his very first season with the latter team.

The Rams have since played bold with their roster decisions, highlighted by their “F Them Picks” strategy. General Manager Les Snead used that tactic to put together the 2021 Super Bowl-winning team, surrendering valuable picks to get their players. The Rams also went bold this offseason by pulling off two big trades: Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns and Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Today, Stafford has the help of offensive weapons like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The trio helped him become the MVP last season. But against the Cardinals, both WRs were on IR, leaving Stafford to manage with Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith. Though inexperienced, the two helped the Rams offense post 234 passing yards.

Stafford’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders was another reminder of how quickly he climbed the Rams’ record books. During the second quarter, he delivered an 11-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua to register his 155th passing touchdown with Los Angeles. That took him past Roman Gabriel, who finished his Rams career with 154 touchdown passes across 130 games.

He finished the day with another franchise milestone, moving past Everett in career completions. After that game, Stafford hit the 1,851 completion mark for the Rams, the second-highest total in team history.

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Unlike Everette, who had to suffer because of the lack of good wide receivers, Stafford feels lucky to have a supportive system.

“Obviously, there’s not as many snaps that I have with those guys out there that are going to be playing than maybe Puka [Nacua] and Davante [Adams] that I’ve accrued over the years,” Stafford said. “But I still throw to those guys every single day in practice and have a ton of trust in what they can do.”

Can the Rams use this momentum to make the playoffs yet another time? We will have to wait and watch.