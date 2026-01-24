Rams Make Immediate Aaron Donald Announcement For NFC Championship Game vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams will have their franchise leader in sacks in the building this Sunday night. The team announced that franchise icon Aaron Donald will be in attendance to view the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks. Donald, widely considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, will be cheering for his former team as they compete for a spot in the Super Bowl.

“Got the G.O.A.T. in attendance,” read the official post on the franchise X account.

That is not all. The franchise icon is set to be the Rams’ honorary captain for the game, as per reports. Having recently posted a motivational message for his team on Instagram, it now looks like he’s all set to be there for LA as they travel to Seattle.

This visit has become somewhat of a postseason tradition for Donald. Last year, he traveled to Arizona to watch the Rams defeat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. This weekend, he will once again be on the sidelines, watching the Rams take on one of their biggest division rivals.

Having Donald in the audience will be a great motivation factor for the team, as he knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the high-pressure moments the Rams are facing today. Over his incredible 10-year career, he played in two NFC Championship games and won both, leading his team to the Super Bowl twice.

Even though he has stepped away from the field, his influence on the team remains as strong as ever. He stays involved by mentoring current players with coaching advice and frequently attending team practices and games.

Heading into this weekend’s massive showdown in Seattle, Donald made his support clear by posting a motivational message on his social media handle to rally the team for their biggest challenge of the season.

“1 game away from the big game, fellas. Go get it done. You work to play in games like this,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the presence of a team legend like Donald is sure to give the players and fans an extra boost of energy.