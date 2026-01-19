Matthew Stafford Gets Real on Davante Adams’ Catch That Mirrored Bills Controversy Against Broncos

Essentials Inside The Story Davante Adams’ fourth-quarter catch forced officials into a defining decision.

Matthew Stafford went to Adams as the game tightened late.

A Bills-Broncos ruling elsewhere amplified scrutiny on postseason consistency.

The Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears with a score of 20–17 this Sunday, but the real talk of the game was a catch by Davante Adams that left the NFL divided. The incident occurred at the score of 10–10 in the fourth quarter, when Adams caught a 12-yard pass from Matthew Stafford. The play was so improbable that Stafford later admitted he thought the ball was incomplete. The footage had to be meticulously reviewed, after which the catch stood, leaving the stadium stunned and social media divided.

“From my vantage point, real time, I was like, ‘there’s no way.’ Then you watch the screen. ‘Holy cow, he got ’em down. Had control,” said Stafford, awe spreading across his face when he talked about Adams’ catch, postgame. “Incredible play by Davante,” he said.

But why would a good play lead to controversy? Well, it is because two nearly identical plays occurring just 24 hours apart resulted in polar opposite rulings that fundamentally altered the course of two teams.

The latest instance occurred during the Rams-Bears matchup. Facing a second-and-10, Matthew Stafford fired a short out route to Adams near the sideline, where he secured the ball in heavy traffic. Before Adams could even tuck the ball or take a step, Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson engaged him, wrestling for control as they tumbled toward the turf.

Stevenson ripped at the ball as Adams went to the turf, and the ball came loose in Stevenson’s grasp as Adams’ knee hit the ground. To the surprise of many, the officials ruled it a completed catch for the Rams. Even NBC’s rules analyst Terry McAulay agreed, stating the play was “clearly” a legal catch. The Rams capitalized on the call, scoring a touchdown just five plays later to take a pivotal 17-10 lead.

However, the narrative was different during Saturday’s game between the Bills and the Broncos. In a mirror image of the Rams’ play, on 3rd-and-11 from Buffalo’s 36-yard line in overtime, Josh Allen launched a deep pass to Brandin Cooks. Cooks came down with the ball and hit the ground, but Broncos CB Ja’Quan McMillian wrested the ball free as they fell; officials ruled it an interception, giving Denver possession at the Broncos’ 20.

The turnover was a part of the moments that allowed Denver to march downfield, kick a game-winning field goal, and officially knock the Bills out of the postseason.

This discrepancy has ignited a firestorm across sports media, highlighting a frustrating lack of uniformity in how the “catch rule” is applied. In one stadium, the receiver was given credit for possession; in another, the same sequence of events resulted in a season-ending turnover, which is what the fans are discussing online.

Davante Adams addresses Sunday’s game against the Bears: “Beautiful game”

Davante Adams is heading back to the NFC Championship game, and this time, he’s doing it as a key member of the Los Angeles Rams. After spending eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, he reached the championship game four times but never came away with a win. Adams finally has a fifth chance to reach the Super Bowl. The opportunity comes after a thrilling 20-17 overtime victory against the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round this past Sunday night.

“It felt like one of the old Packer-Bears rivalry games,” Adams said. “I mean, I’m not on the Packers no more, but it was a beautiful game, you know, the weather, everything about this just felt like the playoffs, and we came out on the right side of it, so it’s even better,” he said, speaking of his most recent win.

While Adams’ stat line in his last game was modest, finishing with just two catches for 24 yards, his contributions were vital to the Rams’ victory. His first 12-yard reception helped fuel a drive that gave Los Angeles a late 17-10 lead.

His second catch, another 12-yard gain, came during the high-pressure final drive in overtime. That play helped set up kicker Harrison Mevis for the game-winning 42-yard field goal, sealing the win for the Rams.

Despite a low-yardage game in the snow, Adams remains one of the most dangerous threats in the league. Over the course of the regular season, he hauled in 60 passes for 789 yards and led the NFL with 14 touchdowns. He has proven to be an invaluable piece of the Rams’ explosive offense since joining the team after stints with the Raiders and Jets.

Looking ahead, the Rams are set for an all-NFC West showdown in the conference title game next week against the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks. As Adams prepares for yet another shot at a championship, he does so with the support of many fans who are still rooting for their former star to finally get his ring.