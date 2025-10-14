Matthew Stafford Opens Up on Puka Nacua’s Injury as Rams’ Sean McVay Names Replacements

The Los Angeles Rams secured a solid 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday. The win was tempered, however, by a third-quarter ankle sprain suffered by star receiver Puka Nacua. The injury occurred while Nacua was attempting to catch a pass from Stafford in the end zone. And now, Stafford has given an update on Nacua’s injury.

Matthew Stafford spoke about Nacua’s toughness on the Let’s Go Podcast, expressing his admiration for the receiver’s quick return to the field, even if it was short-lived. “I thought it was awesome that he was able to come back out and move around for us. He then had to leave it again. I understand Puka is as tough as they know. If there’s anybody that’s got a chance to go out there and be productive, it’s him.”

Stafford added that the team will prioritize the player’s well-being: “We got a great medical staff here, and our coaches do a great job of trying to do what’s right by the player. I know Puka will be fighting tooth and nail to be out there, and we’ll just see the guy loves playing the game.”

Well, who would want the star of the team to be sidelined? But despite Stafford’s belief in Nacua’s fight, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggests the injury is severe enough to sideline him for some time. This unfortunately casts a shadow over Nacua’s availability for the Rams’ upcoming international game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 19.

However, on the other end, his injury allowed other players’ gameplay to shine. The team pushed their record to 4-2. Crucially, the Rams’ defense, spearheaded by Nate Landman, Jared Verse, and Quentin Lake, delivered a stellar performance, effectively neutralizing the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens offense.

Meanwhile, even with Puka Nacua’s injury, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay isn’t panicking about the team’s receiving corps.

Sean McVay already has a replacement option in his mind for Puka Nacua

While veteran Davante Adams is expected to become Matthew Stafford’s main target in Nacua’s potential absence, McVay seems confident in some of the younger players to fill the void. He specifically mentioned both Jordan Whittington and seventh-round rookie Konata Mumpfield as guys who could step up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I love Jordan Whittington, what he’s about,” McVay told reporters Monday. “I was really pleased with Konata Mumpfield coming in and playing in some different spots. He’s another guy that I think is capable of handling more if that’s what’s required based on Puka’s availability. But I love Jordan Whittington. He did a good job.”

Beyond Adams, the Rams will definitely need the supporting cast to produce, including Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith, who are also expected to see bigger roles. In their Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Whittington snagged three of four targets for 23 yards, and Mumpfield caught one of two targets for seven yards. These numbers are modest, but McVay’s comments suggest he believes they are ready to handle a larger workload if Nacua misses time.

The Rams are looking for an immediate impact from their depth to keep their offense rolling during their week 7 game.