Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Emotional Family Moment After Rams Lose Super Bowl Berth

Essentials Inside The Story Kelly Stafford shares a heartwarming family moment.

How did the Rams perform against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship?

Will Matthew Stafford play for the Rams next season?

Long after the stadium lights dimmed on the Rams’ Super Bowl hopes, a security camera captured the moment that highlighted Matthew Stafford’s most important role, a dedicated father.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A recent video shared by his wife, Kelly, on Instagram. The CCTV footage shows Matthew returning home around 2:20 AM after a grueling game. Despite being exhausted and dealing with a difficult loss, the first thing he did was visit the rooms of all four of his daughters to give them each a goodnight kiss.

Kelly captioned the video, “After leaving everything out on that field and coming up short at 2:30 AM, this was Matthew.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Matthew Stafford with his daughters (Image via Instagram @kbstafford89)

The Stafford household is a lively one, filled with the energy of their four daughters. The family is a constant presence at games, often seen cheering loudly from the sidelines. Matthew credits his wife and daughters and their “girl power” for his success.

“It’s really fun. It’s what keeps me coming back, and it gets me in the right headspace every time, so I love having them there.” Stafford noted in a Q&A session with the Los Angeles Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The bond the family shares was further highlighted in a sweet note Matthew wrote to them, which Kelly shared online. He called his wife and daughters “rockstars” and thanked them for being the inspiration behind his incredible season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Thank you for being such ROCKSTARS for me all season long! Ya’ll were the inspiration for daddy’s incredible year! We love you.”

To celebrate a hard-fought season, the family shared a special treat of donuts, a small moment of gratitude captured by Kelly.

While Stafford’s family provides a strong foundation off the field, his future on it is now in question following a difficult end to the season. This season ended in heartbreak for the Rams as they lost 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford Addresses Future with Rams After NFC Championship Loss

After a heartbreaking 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to make any big decisions about his future. Despite just finishing his 17th season in the NFL, the 37-year-old veteran declined to say if he would return to the field next year.

Even though he signed a contract extension last February that runs through 2026, Stafford told reporters it was simply too soon to comment on his career plans after a painful loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t generalize six months of my life 10 minutes after a loss. So I appreciate the guys in this locker room a whole hell of a lot. Everybody that helped me and helped our team be the success that we were this year. And that’s all I’ll answer for you,” Stafford said to the press after the game.

The uncertainty comes despite Stafford playing some of the best football of his life. He finished the regular season leading the league in both passing yards and touchdowns, making him a frontrunner for the MVP award.

In his final game against the Seahawks, he was nearly perfect, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns without a single interception. He even set a 20-year record for the most successful long-distance passes in a playoff game. The Rams’ QB1 had a stellar season, recording 4,707 passing yards and scoring 46 passing touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Sean McVay remains a huge supporter of his quarterback, calling Stafford’s performance special and unlike anyone else in the league. While McVay admitted the sudden end to the season left him feeling ‘numb,’ he made it clear that he wanted Stafford to return if he still has the heart for it.

The loss was a huge disappointment for Stafford and his teammates, including star receiver Puka Nacua, who called Stafford’s playoff performance ‘phenomenal.’

For now, Stafford is leaning on his family after a heartbreaking loss, leaving the Rams and their fans to wonder if the MVP candidate’s phenomenal season was his final act.